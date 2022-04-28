U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +3.18 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.00
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.27 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8330
    +2.3890 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,860.54
    +716.11 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.53
    +15.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Netflix layoffs hit Tudum, its editorial arm, just five months after launch

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Netflix laid off a contingent of its editorial staff just five months after launching its in-house publication Tudum. Netflix declined to share further details, but said that the Tudum is not being shut down. At least eight writers have tweeted that they were laid off, including an editorial manager.

"Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

Given the precariousness (and often low salaries) in traditional journalism jobs, Netflix managed to court a number of talented journalists from the top publications in online media, including many people of color, according to tweets by former employees.

While it’s good to know that Netflix is considering DEI when hiring -- something that newsrooms severely lack -- the quick layoffs put historically overlooked writers back in a position of vulnerability. Media businesses take time to grow, and in this case, it appears that people were let go before they really had a chance to develop a new publication from the ground-up.

As competitor services like Disney+ and HBO Max grow, Netflix is struggling to keep up. The streaming service reported last week that in the first quarter of 2022, it lost 200,000 subscribers — its first subscriber loss in over a decade. These losses are expected to continue, as Netflix forecasts a global paid subscriber loss of 2 million for the second quarter.

Netflix has tried to squeeze more money out of customers by raising prices and testing features that would charge extra for account sharing. But on the heels of last week's bad earnings, it seems that Netflix decided to scale back its new content marketing business.

Netflix told TechCrunch that these layoffs affected a combination of both contract workers and full-time employees, but declined to share if any other departments at Netflix were affected.

If you are a Netflix employee or former employee who wishes to speak about these layoffs or company culture, please email amanda@techcrunch.com or text 929 593 0227 via Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

Netflix shares down more than 20% after losing 200,000 subscribers in first quarter

Netflix tests a new feature that will raise prices for account sharing

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta home price growth nears 25%, but other Sun Belt cities are more expensive

    The Georgia capital still trails those in similar Sun Belt destinations where real estate has boomed amid the pandemic.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Tim Michels wants his family's construction business to keep seeking state contracts if he is governor, raising ethics questions

    The approach Michels plans to take could create ethical challenges because state law bars officials from taking actions that benefit them financially.

  • Melissa Lucio: First Texas execution of Hispanic woman stayed

    Melissa Lucio's execution was postponed amid new evidence after campaigning from celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

  • Transnistria: Moldovan breakaway region says shots fired from Ukraine towards village

    Moldova has raised its terror threat warning to highest level after several explosions in recent days

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts DOJ about alleged 'entrapping' of defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

    Greene on Wednesday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray that backs defense lawyer claims that four defendants charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer were steered by undercover FBI agents and informants.

  • Dodge 'Chief Donut Maker' competition winner beats out 170,000 applicants

    A North Carolina man won Dodge's "Chief Donut Maker" title during a reality TV-style competition hosted by wrestler Bill Goldberg.

  • Apple had a huge quarter, but revenue growth is slowing

    Apple had its best March quarter yet, posting revenues of $97.3 billion, which is a 9 percent jump from the same period last year.

  • Russia says Turkey warned in advance about Syria flights ban

    Turkey had warned Russia in advance before moving to bar Russian planes from flying to Syria over its territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Turkey had asked Russia more than a month ago not to send Syria-bound planes over its territory. Zakharova made the comments at a briefing when asked about the Turkey's announcement over the weekend that it had halted Russian flights to Turkey over its territory from the start of this month.

  • The B-52s’ Perform ‘Love Shack’ on ‘Kimmel’ Ahead of Farewell Tour: Watch

    Fred Schneider and Co. stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday night (April 27) for a performance of “Love Shack”.

  • How Netflix Plans to Have the Last Laugh

    Netflix hasn't been having the best month. Last week the news broke that Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the first quarter of the year, "significantly missing the Street consensus forecast of a 2.5 million gain and taking the overall total down to 221.64 million," as TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote. The phrase "Netflix Is A Joke" began as a self-deprecating marketing slogan, thrown onto billboards that advertised comedy specials from the likes of Bill Burr and Ali Wong.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Waffle House employee posts TikTok revealing how much money she makes: ‘I believe this 100%’

    How much does Waffle House pay its workers?

  • Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

    When Elon Musk tweeted "Let's make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter was announced earlier this week. Online searches for "Buy Dogecoin" exploded 392% on April 25, the day the $44 billion-deal hit the news, according to CryptoWallet.com.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • How to delete your Twitter account

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to explain how someone can delete their Twitter account.&nbsp;

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • Comcast Falls With Weak Broadband Stoking Fears of Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s latest dip in broadband growth and accelerating TV subscriber losses are fanning investors’ fears that the slowdown in the cable industry isn’t over.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on Pr

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.