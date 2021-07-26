Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action Pokémon series

If Detective Pikachu had you hankering for more real-world(ish) Pokémon action, Netflix appears to be working on something that might catch your interest. The streaming giant has a live-action Pokémon series in early development, according to Variety .

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is reportedly involved with the show as a writer and executive producer. Netflix picked up Lucifer after Fox canceled the show. Henderson has another project in the works at Netflix, an adaptation of his Shadecraft comic.

Several Pokémon shows have streamed on Netflix, including Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys. Netflix has also announced or streamed a bunch of game-related titles and live-action anime adaptations .