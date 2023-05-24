Netflix has lowered the boom on password sharing. What you should do now.

Now that Netflix has lowered the boom, what should you do?

On Tuesday the streaming company warned that only people who live under the same roof can share accounts, leaving subscribers to decide whether to jettison friends and family mooching off their accounts or pony up an additional $8 monthly fee.

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with,” Netflix said in an email to U.S. subscribers.

First, check who else is logging into your Netflix account. If you have ever shared your Netflix password with a roommate, an ex or your dorm, there could be a lot more people logging into your account than you realize.

Log into your account.

Tap on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner.

Tap on “Account.”

Scroll down to “Security and Privacy” and tap on “Manage access and devices.”

You will see the most recent devices active on your account.

Then steel yourself for an awkward conversation with friends and relatives.

If you don't want to foot the bill for someone else's bingeing habit, experts recommend breaking the news gently to Netflix mooching pals that they will have to transfer their profile to a new Netflix account that they pay for.

They also recommend taking this tack: It’s not me, it’s Netflix.

In this file illustration photo taken on July 10, 2019 the Netflix logo is seen on a phone in Washington, DC.

“Blame Netflix, loud and clear. Blame them again and blame them a third time,” advised Jeffrey Hall, a University of Kansas associate professor in communication studies and an expert on friendship.

“It’s not like I’m kicking you off my account because I’ve got someone else or because I don’t like you anymore. It’s Netflix that is doing it. And we know that in relationships, who’s to blame makes a big difference.”

He says true friends will let you off the hook.

“You as my friend would not oblige me to take on extra costs because that’s actually contraindicated by friendship,” Hall said. “You’re not going to be like, ‘Hey Jeff, pay for my access so I keep getting it for infinity.’ That’s not what friends do to each other.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix password sharing is history. How to break the news to friends.