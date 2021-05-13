U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.50
    +24.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,116.00
    +178.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,205.75
    +105.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.90
    +15.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.65
    -0.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -4.46 (-16.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4073
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3710
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,476.08
    -1,673.29 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.33
    -20.58 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' premieres July 23rd with action figures in tow

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Netflix is finally close to releasing Kevin Smith's animated He-Man series, and it's largely the revival you'd expect — including the virtually obligatory toys. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now set to premiere on July 23rd, and it'll offer a refreshed look that preserves the style of the 1980s show while providing a more "grounded and real" aesthetic. It's effectively the series you saw in your head as a child.

Smith also wasn't kidding when he talked about Revelation picking up where the original series left off, although it won't just be a simple continuation. It starts with a climactic fight that leaves the Guardians of Grayskull scattered to the winds, and the creators are promising that characters like He-Man, Teela and Orko will change over time. The show has grown up a bit over the years, in other words.

The cast is unsurprisingly well-known. Supergirl's Chris Wood plays He-Man. You can also expect Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Game of Thrones' Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, and Mark Hamill as Skeletor. And yes, the producers managed to rope in an original voice actor. Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced Skeletor and other characters in the first series, is coming back as Moss Man.

&#39;Masters of the Universe&#39; Masterverse action figures
'Masters of the Universe' Masterverse action figures

Mattel's action figures, due on June 15th, also reflect that mix of old and new. The basic designs in the Masterverse collection will be more than a little familiar if you played with the original toys as a kid, but they'll both match the updated visuals and sport much more advanced 30-point articulation. While pricing wasn't available as we wrote this, there will be a "core assortment" of seven-inch figures that includes He-Man, Skeletor, Moss Man and Evil-Lyn. A nine-inch Skelegod promises to be intimidating, and a 14-inch Ultimate Battle Cat turns into Cringer when you remove the armor.

It's still unclear if Revelation will be a hit. She-Ra did well for Netflix, however, and the ingredients are there between the respect for the original and the involved talent. The action figure tie-in might also help. Although Netflix has had action figures before, they've usually arrived in response to a hot show rather than debuting alongside it.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Posted $3.4 Billion Profit After IPO Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s profit rose to $3.4 billion in the December quarter after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to scale back its sprawling business.Billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech giant contributed nearly 7.2 billion yuan to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a company filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to 21.8 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in profit, up 50% from 14.5 billion yuan in the previous three months. Ant’s earnings lag one quarter behind Alibaba’s. Ant declined to comment.The tally underscores the earnings powers Ant boasted before authorities demanded China’s largest fintech company fold its financial business into a holding company, curtailing its growth prospects. Regulators have issued a battery of proposals that threaten to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.While Chairman Eric Jing has promised staff that the company will eventually go public, it’s likely to be worth much less than before the crackdown that saw the IPO halted in November. Fidelity Investments halved its valuation estimate for Ant to about $144 billion in February, compared with $295 billion assigned in August.Ant isn’t alone in facing the clampdown. The government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among companies summoned to a meeting where regulators handed out stricter compliance requirements in April.The company’s affiliate Alibaba reported its first loss in nine years, vowing to hike spending for expansion next year in technology and community commerce.(Updates with Alibaba profit details in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.