Netflix and Mattel are making a live-action 'Masters of the universe' movie
Netflix's love affair with Masters of the Universe isn't about to cool down any time soon. The streaming service is partnering with Mattel to develop a live-action Masters of the Universe movie — no, they weren't put off by the 1987 flop. Production is expected to start this summer, with the Nee Brothers (who created the upcoming The Lost City) co-directing the title and writing it alongside Shang-Chi's David Callaham.
The companies haven't divulged much about the plot, but they've already chosen Kyle Allen (Balkan in West Side Story) as Prince Adam/He-Man. Not surprisingly, there are hints Adam will discover his power as He-Man and fight Skeletor to protect Eternia.
This isn't a surprising move when MOTU has been lucrative for Netflix. Its She-Ra reboot had five seasons, and Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is starting its second season in March. There's also a child-oriented CG animated series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Between this and other '80s flashbacks, Netflix appears to know what nostalgia makes its audience tick.