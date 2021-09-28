Netflix's latest mobile games have nothing to do with its shows
is expanding its library of mobile games, but they're still only available in a few countries for now. Subscribers in Spain and Italy can now play the Android titles, following an initial rollout in Poland.
While the were based on one of its top series, Stranger Things, the latest ones have nothing at all to do with its shows or movies. Instead, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast are casual titles with broader appeal in mind, as notes. They're part of an effort by Netflix to keep growing in other areas of entertainment beyond streaming.
Netflix 🤝 videojuegos. Desde hoy los usuarios de España pueden probar algunos juegos desde nuestra app de Android. Estamos muy al principio del desarrollo y se vienen muchos títulos más. pic.twitter.com/myBcXSArmQ
— Netflix España (@NetflixES) September 28, 2021
If you're in one of those three countries, you'll see a Games tab in the Netflix Android app. When you tap on a game, you'll be taken to its Google Play Store listing. You can download the game and sign in using your Netflix credentials. The games don't have any ads or in-app purchases. The new titles are now live in all three countries, while folks in Spain and Italy have gained access to Stranger Things 1984 and .
Netflix has made it clear in recent months that it sees games as . The company said in July it would to start with. Netflix added the Stranger Things games to its app in Poland in August.