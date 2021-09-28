U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Netflix's latest mobile games have nothing to do with its shows

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Netflix is expanding its library of mobile games, but they're still only available in a few countries for now. Subscribers in Spain and Italy can now play the Android titles, following an initial rollout in Poland.

While the first couple of games Netflix added were based on one of its top series, Stranger Things, the latest ones have nothing at all to do with its shows or movies. Instead, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up and Card Blast are casual titles with broader appeal in mind, as TechCrunch notes. They're part of an effort by Netflix to keep growing in other areas of entertainment beyond streaming.

If you're in one of those three countries, you'll see a Games tab in the Netflix Android app. When you tap on a game, you'll be taken to its Google Play Store listing. You can download the game and sign in using your Netflix credentials. The games don't have any ads or in-app purchases. The new titles are now live in all three countries, while folks in Spain and Italy have gained access to Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3.

Netflix has made it clear in recent months that it sees games as a key part of its future. The company said in July it would focus on mobile gaming to start with. Netflix added the Stranger Things games to its app in Poland in August.

