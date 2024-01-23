Netflix Must Show That Growth Is Here to Stay After 40% Rally

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a lot riding on Netflix Inc. to demonstrate that it’s back in growth mode after a pandemic hangover, when the streaming giant reports earnings after market on Tuesday.

The stock has gained more than 40% since Netflix’s last report in October, which showed subscriber additions that blew past expectations. Wall Street sees this trend continuing, with revenue rising 11% in the fourth quarter. That would be its fastest expansion in two years, when the company got a boost from the stay-at-home economy.

The risk is that Netflix shares may have already priced in much of the anticipated good news — potentially putting them in a perilous position if results disappoint.

“Expectations for 2024 and 2025 are pretty high, so there are a few risks here that could cause it to underperform,” said Hanna Howard, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, citing aggressive revenue projections and higher content costs.

Netflix shares rose as much as 1.5% at the start of Tuesday’s trading session in New York, after the company said it bought the rights to World Wrestling Entertainment’s Raw, its first big live event move.

Read More: Netflix Pays $5 Billion for ‘Raw’ in Bet on Live Events

Much of Netflix’s 65% stock advance in 2023 was tied to its efforts to boost sales. The streamer launched a new advertising-supported subscription tier, raised prices and cracked down on password sharing, which contributed to a blowout third quarter and sparked a rally that helped push the stock to its best annual performance since 2020.

“The sell side is expecting all sorts of good things to happen and the buy side is actually on some of the key metrics even ahead of the sell side, so the setup doesn’t strike me as particularly favorable,” Citi analyst Jason Bazinet said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday. Citi recently downgraded Netflix to neutral from buy.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, stoked expectations earlier this month when she said the ad-tier had reached 23 million global monthly active users, up from about 15 million in November.

Netflix is projected to add 8.9 million subscribers in the quarter, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Some are more cautious given the valuation and risks ahead. Gabelli’s Howard said that potential headwinds “cause us to be a little bit more on the sidelines at current levels rather than buying.”

Still, for Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese, one of the key issues for Netflix shares is whether the company can keep content spending in check in coming years and maintain an advantage over rival streaming services such as Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ and Max at Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

“It’s the only streamer that’s currently profitable and we think that they’re just going to widen the gap by keeping their content costs more efficient than their competitors,” said Reese, who has an outperform rating and a $525 price target on Netflix.

Nvidia Corp. is inching closer to Amazon.com Inc.’s market capitalization, threatening to overtake the e-commerce giant’s value for the first time since 2001. The rally in artificial intelligence-related firms has made the chip company the fifth-most valuable US stock after Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.

RagaAI has secured funding to develop a tool that aims to diagnose and fix flaws with artificial intelligence systems, responding to an increasing emphasis on safety and reliability during the AI boom.

Alphabet Inc.’s lab for pioneering technology is laying off dozens of employees as it turns to outside investors to help fund its ventures.

Samsung Electronics Co. is exploring the development of noninvasive glucose monitoring and continuous blood pressure checking, setting its sights on ambitious health-care goals in a race with Apple Inc. and other tech giants.

No political deepfake has alarmed the world’s disinformation experts more than the doctored audio message of US President Joe Biden that began circulating over the weekend.

Bitcoin has fallen almost 20% since the Jan. 11 launch of the first exchange-traded funds investing directly in the token as speculators become more cautious about the potential impact of the products.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. plunged by a record after the cancellation of a planned $10 billion merger with Sony Group Corp. sparked a flurry of downgrades, with analysts predicting a sharp contraction in the Indian company’s valuation.

