Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Netflix:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$7.0b ÷ (US$49b - US$8.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Netflix has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Entertainment industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Netflix's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Netflix for free.

What Can We Tell From Netflix's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Netflix. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 105%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Netflix has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 81% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

