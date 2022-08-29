Netflix secures global streaming rights to 'Beserk,' 'Parasyte,' 'Monster' and other classic anime

Netflix has secured non-exclusive streaming rights to a handful of classic anime titles. Variety reports the company recently signed an agreement with Nippon TV to bring Berserk, Claymore, Death Note, Parayste: The Maxim and nine other shows and movies to viewers worldwide.

Of that group, Netflix plans to stream Hunter X Hunter first. As of September 2nd, the adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s classic manga series will be available in 104 countries. A few titles, including Death Note and Hunter X Hunter, have been staples of Netflix’s anime catalog in North America for years. In fact, the former is so popular on the platform Netflix gave the Duffer brothers the green light to produce another live-action adaptation of the series. Other notable additions include Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!, Monster and Nana,

The deal will also give anime fans a chance to watch some of those series on a platform that isn’t Crunchyroll. Ever since Sony acquired the streaming service for nearly $1.2 billion in 2020 and began migrating the Funimation catalog over, Crunchyroll has, for better and worse, been the dominant player in the overseas anime market.