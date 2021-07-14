Netflix will tell parents what their kids are watching in biweekly emails

As part of its latest push to court families, Netflix is launching two new features that highlight its children's programming. Starting today, subscribers will see a new top 10 list on kids and family profiles that ranks the streamer's most popular children's shows and movies. Netflix says the leaderboard will be updated daily to reflect what its 208 million customers are watching in 93 countries across the globe. Viewers can access the top 10 in the kids homepage or in the ‘New & Popular’ section in the menu bar across devices, barring Apple TV.

To help parents keep track of what their children are watching, Netflix is also sending out a biweekly email newsletter crammed with recommendations based on kids' viewing habits, including the their thematic preferences (like science or friendship shows), and tips on the streamer's parental controls. That will land in the inbox of parents who have a kids profile set up starting July 16th.

The features arrive as Netflix ramps up its kids' content in the face of stiff competition from streaming rivals. On Tuesday, the company extended its US licensing deal for Universal's animated film slate, giving it access to Illumination and Dreamworks movies such as Minions: The Rise of Gru. In addition, Bloomberg revealed that the streamer had struck a partnership with Moonbug Entertainment for new shows based on its popular YouTube properties CoComelon, Blippi and Little Baby Bum.

Netflix's recent high-profile kids releases include a cooking show starring Michelle Obama titled Waffles + Mochi and the Lord and Miller produced animated movie The Mitchells vs the Machines. In the past, the streaming service has used interactive shows, IP acquisitions and series aimed at preschoolers to keep families coming back.

The competition has also seized upon kids content as a means of attracting subscribers. Earlier this year, HBO Max ordered a raft of new Cartoon Network shows, bumping up its slate to 300 hours of children's originals and 3,000 hours of library programming. Disney, meanwhile, has unloaded its vault of cherished family classics onto Disney+, along with Pixar exclusives and spinoffs such as Luca and Monsters at Work. Paramount+ also just announced a Fairly OddParents live-action reboot to add to its Nickelodeon line-up.