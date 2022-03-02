U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Netflix reportedly pauses Russian productions amid Ukraine invasion

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
stockcam via Getty Images

The backlash to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to build. According to Variety, Netflix has “paused” all future projects it had planned to undertake within the country. The company had four original productions underway in Russia, including one directed by Dasha Zhuk that was in shooting before the decision. According to Deadline, Netflix has one untitled series that will be completed. The fate of the two other projects is less clear. In particular, the company reportedly hasn't made a decision about what to do with Anna K, its high-profile adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina.

The move comes after Netflix said it would not comply with Russia’s Vitrina TV law. The measure requires that audiovisual companies with more than 100,000 subscribers carry 20 free state channels, including NTV and Spa. In December, the country’s Roskomnadzor telecom regulator said Netflix would have to comply with the law, but Russia had yet to enforce it before the company made its decision at the start of the week. At the time, Netflix said it had “no plans” to offer the required programming due to the “current situation.”

Like that move, the decision to halt a handful of productions may be more of a symbolic gesture than a major sacrifice on Netflix’s part. The company only began offering a localized version of its platform in Russia about a year ago, and it reportedly has fewer than 1 million subscribers in the country. It also doesn't have an office in the country, nor any employees.

We've reached out to Netflix for comment.

  • Former Stewarts Creek basketball standout Jy'lan Washington on leaving Ukraine before invasion

    Former Stewarts Creek standout Jy'lan Washington didn't hesitate when urged to leave pro basketball in the Ukraine just before a Russian invasion.

  • FIFA 22 to remove Russian clubs from all games due to war with Ukraine

    EA Sports says it "stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

  • Kremlin says Russian officials ready for second round of peace talks

    Russian officials say that they are prepared to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine after the first round of talks ended without any breakthroughs. "First we can try to predict whether Ukrainian negotiators will show up or not. Let's hope this happens. Our (negotiators) will be there and ready," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.Peskov noted there was contradictory information about the talks after a Monday...

  • Putin Losing Might Be Even Scarier Than Him Winning

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Almost a week since Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked Russian invasion against Ukraine, it’s increasingly clear that things are not going well.Expected quick Russian advances against the outnumbered Ukrainian military have yet to materialize. Russian forces have failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city, the skies over Ukraine are still contested, and there is growing evidence that the invasion force is bogged down and running short on fuel,

  • Ukrainian Crowd Blocks Russian Access To Nuclear Power Plant

    The Zaporizhzhia facility is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

  • Russia threatens to block Wikipedia over Ukraine invasion article

    Its communications regulator cited 'illegally distributed information' about casualty figures.

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea for sale

    Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea FC, the British soccer team he's owned since 2003, amid calls for him to be sanctioned for his ties to President Vladimir Putin, he announced Wednesday.Driving the news: The walls were closing in around Abramovich's ownership of the club this week, as Britain proposed legislation targeting oligarchs like Abramovich who obtained their wealth through ties with Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • AMD, ARM and Intel back a universal standard for chiplets

    AMD, ARM and Intel are among the companies backing a universal standard for the chiplets in the devices you own.

  • Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announces he is selling the club

    The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge club to 19 major trophies.

  • The latest ‘Elden Ring’ patch fixes the game's PlayStation 5 save bug

    Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has released a patch that sorts out an issue where the game would not save your progress on PlayStation 5 if the console crashed or if it lost power while in Rest Mode.

  • Netflix Suspends Production & Acquisitions In Russia

    Netflix has responded to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by pausing all of its production and acquisitions work in the territory, Deadline sources confirm. One Netflix original project in production is being halted, namely the detective drama series Zato. Another untitled series that is one day away from wrapping will be completed. Two further pieces […]

  • Ukraine wants PlayStation and Xbox to ban Russian players

    Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister has called on Microsoft and Sony to ban Russian players from the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: Channel 4 to air documentary on Ukraine president amid Russia invasion

    ‘The Man Who Took on Putin’ will explore Zelensky’s beliefs and ideals

  • Seaborne Russian gas supplies to Europe disrupted by looming port bans

    Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have been disrupted by uncertainty over whether ships can discharge cargoes at European ports due to sanctions imposed on Moscow, according to ship tracking data and trade sources on Wednesday. The disruptions come at a time when Europe is contending with record prices for natural gas due to tight supplies that have ramped up energy bills and led governments to pay billions of dollars in subsidies to consumers struggling to stay warm. Four tankers that loaded LNG at the Russian gas terminal in Yamal and initially said they were sailing to British and French ports have changed their destination status to "For Orders", Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.

  • Russia says its delegation is ready for new talks with Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian officials are ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it is unclear whether Ukrainian officials will turn up, the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was contradictory information about the talks, which would follow a meeting at the Belarusian border on Monday that failed to produce a breakthrough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before more talks could take place on Russia's invasion of his country.

  • Former top US defense officials visit Taiwan amid tensions

    Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen is leading the five-person delegation that is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during the two-day visit. Tsai's office said the delegation had been appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden and the visit would permit “an in-depth exchange of views on Taiwan-U.S. cooperation issues in various fields."

  • Watch Elite CrossFit Athlete Rich Froning Take on the Open Workout 22.1

    The three-time consecutive CrossFit Games champ took on the first challenge of the CrossFit Open season

  • Driver of Johnston County school bus ticketed after 12 injured in crash

    The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was not impaired and was not speeding at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol said.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • Kyiv residents struggle to cope in war-torn city

    Seven days into the war in Ukraine, and life has been transformed for residents of the country's capital Kyiv.