Was the Netflix Price Hike a Mistake? Shares Fall as Hulu Slashes Rates

By CCN.com: Popular streaming service Netflix made headlines – and undoubtedly left some customers up in arms - after a round of price hikes that represented the company’s largest since its streaming service launch.

Is Netflix's Rate Hike Coming Back to Bite the Streaming Giant?

As CCN reported, Netflix raised subscription fees by between 13-18%. The price of its cheapest basic plan jumped by $1 to $9. The 4K premium plan was raised by $2 up to $16. Analysts said the rate hikes would help finance investments into original films and pay off accrued debt from competing with other popular streaming services.

Securing streaming rights and producing original content does not come cheap. Netflix spent around $100 million on securing the streaming rights to "Friends."

