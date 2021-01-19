Netflix to report Q4 2020 earnings with pandemic-powered growth in focus
Netflix (NFLX) is set to report its Q4 2020 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, with investors and analysts focused on how the video streaming giant continues to react to the influx of new users drawn to the service amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what Wall Street is expecting from the firm, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared with how it performed in the same quarter last year.
Revenue: $6.63 billion expected versus $5.46 billion in Q4 2020
Earnings per share: $1.36 expected versus $1.30 in Q4 2020
Global paid subscriber additions: 6.03 million expected versus 8.76 million in Q4 2020
Netflix’s stock price in recent months has been a victim of its own success. The company was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the lockdowns and closures of entertainment venues caused by the pandemic. In the first nine months of 2020, the streaming service added an incredible 28.1 million paid subscribers, outpacing the 27.8 million it added in all of 2019.
But that dramatic increase in new users early in the year meant slower growth in Q3, with the platform adding just 2.2 million new subscribers compared to the 3.3 million analysts were expecting.
Netflix’s stock price has fallen 4.5% since the Q3 earnings report compared to the S&P 500, which has gained 9.4% in the same period.
Recent price increases Netflix announced for U.S. consumers in October will also be in focus during earnings. The company now charges $14 per month for a standard subscription, up from $13, and $18 per month for a premium subscription, up from $16.
Still, analysts appear upbeat about the company’s future.
“Looking forward we remain positive on the long term prospects for streaming media and NFLX's respective role in it,” UBS’s Eric Sheridan wrote in a recent analyst note.
Piper Sandler analyst Yung Kim offered a similar tone in a recent note, writing, “As consumers engage in less leisure travel and out-of-home entertainment, we believe Netflix could continue to benefit from a bump in sub adds as well as mitigated churn.”
Of course, Netflix also has a whole raft of new competition to contend with in the streaming video space. Outside of traditional rivals like Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Video and Hulu, the company now has to fight off Disney+ (DIS), which added 73.7 million subscribers in its first year of availability; as well as HBO Max (T), which now has 57 million subscribers.
To fight back, Netflix will unveil a slew of new content in 2021. The company recently announced that it will release a new movie every week this year, including “Malcom and Marie,” which is already getting plenty of attention from critics, and “Don’t Look Up,” which has a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill.
Netflix’s competitors aren’t sitting still, either, though. Disney+ will have an onslaught of new content in the offering in 2021, including shows from its biggest franchises: Marvel and “Star Wars.”
That’s a win for us couch potatoes, but what that means for Netflix remains to be seen.
