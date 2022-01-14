U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.41
    +2.29 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1990
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,258.57
    +381.57 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.76
    +12.02 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Netflix is raising prices again on its plans, starting at $9.99

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Get ready to pay more to stream Netflix.

The streaming behemoth revealed it will raise prices on plans in the U.S. It's basic plan starts at $9.99, up from $8.99 previously.

The popular Standard plan, which supports high-definition content and allows users to watch separately on two screens, jumps from $13.99 to $15.49.

The Premium plan, which offers Ultra HD and supports up to four screens simultaneously, will increase from $17.99 a month to $19.99 a month.

Netflix could not be immediately reached for comment. In a statement to Reuters, the company said they're raising prices to "offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options."

The price increase will take effect immediately for new customers, while existing customers will see a bump in price on their next bill, according to Reuters.

Netflix last raised prices in 2020, as millions of users flocked to streaming services while remaining confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story is developing.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix price hike: Streaming service now starts at $9.99

