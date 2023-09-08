Netflix reappoints former ambassador Susan Rice to board

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc has reappointed former White House official and U.N. ambassador Susan Rice to its board of directors, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Rice served on the Netflix board from 2018 to 2020 before taking a role in President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser.

"Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward," Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement.

Before her first stint on the Netflix board, Rice had a long career in Washington with positions including national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under Democratic President Barack Obama.

Rice said she was pleased to rejoin the company's board, citing its commitment "to lifting the stories of people around the world."

"I look forward to contributing my breadth of international and domestic experience at this time of challenge in the entertainment industry," Rice said.

Hollywood is grappling with strikes by writers and actors, the first dual work stoppages in 63 years.

