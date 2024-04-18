Netflix reports strong subscriber gains but Q2 revenue forecast disappoints

Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
Updated 2 min read
49
In this article:

Netflix (NFLX) reported first quarter earnings that beat across the board on Thursday with another 9 million-plus subscribers added in the quarter. However, disappointing second quarter revenue guidance dragged the stock more than 3% lower in after-hours trading.

Subscriber additions of 9.3 million beat expectations of 4.8 million and follows the 13 million net additions the streamer added in the fourth quarter. The company had added 1.7 million paying users in Q1 2023.

Notably, the company said it will stop reporting quarterly membership numbers starting next year, along with average revenue per member, or ARM.

"As we’ve evolved our pricing and plans from a single to multiple tiers with different price points depending on the country, each incremental paid membership has a very different business impact," the company said.

Revenue beat Bloomberg consensus estimates of $9.27 billion to hit $9.37 billion in the quarter, an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year, as the streamer leaned on revenue initiatives like its crackdown on password sharing and ad-supported tier, in addition to the recent price hikes on certain subscription plans.

Netflix guided to second quarter revenue of $9.49 billion, a miss compared to consensus estimates of $9.51 billion.

Netflix's stock has been on a tear in recent months with shares currently trading near the high end of its 52-week range. Wall Street analysts had warned how high expectations heading into the print could serve as an inherent risk to the stock price.

Earnings per share (EPS) beat estimates in the quarter with the company reporting EPS of $5.28, well above consensus expectations of $4.52 and nearly double the $2.88 EPS figure it reported in the year-ago period. Netflix guided to second quarter EPS of $4.68, ahead of consensus calls for $4.54.

Profitability metrics also came in strong with operating margins sitting at 28.1% for the first quarter compared to 21% in the same period last year.

The company previously guided to full-year 2024 operating margins of 24% after the metric grew to 21% from 18% in 2023. Netflix expects margins to tick down slightly in Q2 to 26.6%.

Free cash flow came in at $2.14 billion in the quarter, above consensus calls of $1.9 billion.

Meanwhile, ARM ticked up 1% year over year — matching the fourth quarter results. Wall Street analysts expect ARM to pick up later this year as both the ad tier impact and price hike effects take hold.

On the ads front, ad-tier memberships increased 65% quarter over quarter after rising nearly 70% sequentially in Q3’23 and Q4’23. The ads plan now accounts for over 40% of all Netflix sign-ups in the markets it's offered in.

FILE PHOTO: Netflix reported first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Netflix reported first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo (REUTERS / Reuters)

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on X @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix crushes subscriber forecasts for a second straight quarter

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix blew past Wall Street expectations for the second straight quarter on Thursday as ad-supported streaming plans helped bring in 9.3 million new customers, nearly double the consensus forecast of analysts. Netflix revenue rose 14.8% to nearly $9.4 billion during the period, when the service debuted titles such as sci-fi drama series "3 Body Problem" and crime thriller "Griselda." Analysts had expected Netflix to gain roughly 5 million subscribers around the world during the quarter, according to LSEG data, after record gains at the end of 2023.

  • Tesla shares fall as Deutsche Bank flags risks from focus on Robotaxi

    The brokerage's commentary follows Reuters report earlier this month that Tesla decided to cancel its long-promised inexpensive car that investors hoped would drive growth, while continuing to develop Robotaxis on the same vehicle platform. Tesla has been pushing for greater adoption of its full self-driving advanced driver assistance software ahead of unveiling Robotaxi in August. "The delay of Model 2 efforts creates the risk of no new vehicle in Tesla's consumer lineup for the foreseeable future, which would put downward pressure on its volume and pricing for many more years," Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said.

  • Stock market today: S&P 500 slides for 5th straight day

    Investors are counting down to earnings from Netflix, the first of the "Magnificent" group of companies to report.

  • 'The clock has struck midnight' for Tesla and Elon Musk

    Tesla stock is priced for a mainstream, autonomous future, but the company faces strategic uncertainty, leadership troubles, and hardening competition.

  • Mortgage rates surpass 7% while home prices show no signs of declining

    The rate on the popular 30-year home loan surpassed 7% this week. Some buyers moved to secure purchases but demand is muted overall.

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Recently Cut This Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. It Just Dropped 53% In 1 Day. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    The insurer was accused by a short-seller of "extensive" fraud.

  • $93 Billion Real Estate Giant Is Betting The Market Is About To Hit Rock Bottom

    Successful real estate investors have long followed the adage: When there is blood in the street, buy property. Historically, this approach has yielded dividends, and it explains the mindset behind a new venture from Hines, a real estate giant with over $93 billion in assets under management. Hines recently announced a new platform called Hines Private Wealth Solutions that seeks to capitalize on the recent troubles in the real estate industry. The management at Hines has been carefully watching

  • 4 Members of Congress Generated Triple-Digit Returns in the Stock Market Last Year: These Are the 3 Stocks They Bought

    These members of Congress delivered greater returns than Warren Buffett in 2023.

  • Treasury Yields Head To 'Danger Zone': Analyst Forecasts Potential Spike To 5%, Disorderly Sell-Off For Markets

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have ascended to a striking 4.70% this month, the highest mark since early November 2023 amid a toxic mix of higher inflation, a stubbornly resilient economy and revised expectations around Federal Reserve rate cuts. Adding to the unease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently indicated the latest economic data does not bolster confidence that inflation will converge towards the Fed’s 2% target soon. The bond market strain is also reflected in the performance of rel