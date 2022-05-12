Netflix's live-action 'Resident Evil' trailer shows a zombie apocalypse, obviously

A live-action Resident Evil series is coming to Netflix this summer, and a teaser offers a first look at what's in store. The story takes place across two timelines and locations: a seemingly pristine New Raccoon City in the present day and a ruined version of London in 2036.

In 2022, we see Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) bringing his daughters Jade and Billie to New Raccoon City. Albert works for the Umbrella Corporation, which unleashes the devastating T-virus on humanity. Fast forward 14 years and Jade is one of the last 15 million or so people on Earth. She tries to survive the zombie apocalypse while reckoning with her family's dark secrets.

The show will build on existing lore from the Resident Evil games but will have an original narrative. The teaser makes it pretty clear this is primarily a horror series with some action weaved in. There are nods to the games as well, including a quick flash of a zombie dog at the end.

This show follows on from the anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which hit Netflix last year. The first eight-episode season of Resident Evil will arrive on July 14th.