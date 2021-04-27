U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,813.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,964.75
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.20
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.04
    +0.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.30
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8500
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,294.68
    +1,464.86 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.78
    +57.86 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,965.26
    -26.63 (-0.09%)
     

Netflix will stream 'Sailor Moon Eternal' starting June 3rd

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor

Netflix's large library of anime content — which gets the MAPPA-animated Yasuke series this week — is adding another heavy hitter in June with a Sailor Moon movie. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & 2 will be available everywhere outside Japan on Netflix as of June 3rd, confirming earlier rumors that Netflix was in the process of dubbing the flick.

Netflix exec Ema Hirayama said in a statement that "It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world."

Netflix:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…

Both parts of this entry into the iconic series premiered in theaters in Japan earlier this year after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. It follows up the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, which US viewers can watch right now on Hulu.

Recommended Stories

  • What's on TV: 'Returnal' and 'Yasuke'

    This week we're looking forward to Netflix's new anime Yasuke, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Returnal on PS5.

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • Founders Circle Capital has raised a new $355 million fund to buy secondary startup shares

    Founders Circle Capital, a nine-year-old, San Francisco-based investment firm that strikes agreements with private, venture-backed companies to buy some of the vested stock options of their founders and employees -- so they can buy a house or just breathe a bit more easily -- has closed its newest fund with $355 million in capital commitments, bringing the firm's total assets under management to nearly $1 billion. Not surprisingly, the outfit, which has more competition than ever -- both by other secondary investment firms, aggressive outfits like Tiger Global that routinely acquire secondary stakes in companies, as well as special purpose acquisition companies that are taking companies public a lot faster and alleviating the need of early shareholders to cash out via private sales -- is also introducing a new twist to its business.

  • ADT sues Amazon’s Ring over lookalike blue octagon signs

    ADT has filed a lawsuit against Ring for using blue octagon signs that look similar to its own.

  • Dell's latest Latitude detachable has a stylish look with thinner bezels

    Dell could have a serious Surface competitor on its hands.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • Ford announces plans for two EV battery facilities

    Ford's new Ion Park facility in southeast Michigan will test and develop new battery technologies for the company.

  • 'Super Mario Party' update adds proper online multiplayer

    Nintendo has added a full online multiplayer mode to 'Super Mario Party,' making it much more viable when you can't join friends in person.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • New York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunked

    A New York Post story claiming Vice President Kamala Harris's book was being handed out to migrant children has been thoroughly debunked, and the news outlet temporarily pulled two articles about the claims from its website. The site has since republished them with editor's notes attached, reports The Daily Beast's Max Tani. The now-discredited story reported that federal officials gave out copies of Harris's 2019 children's book, Superheroes Are Everywhere, as part of "welcome kits" to children being held at a migrant shelter in Long Beach, California. This story spread across the right-wing media space, boosted by high-profile Republicans like Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. The original article did not contain any attribution to back up its facts, reports The Washington Post. It appears, The Daily Beast writes, that the claim was based on just one image depicting a copy of Harris's book propped up against a backpack. Despite the lack of any further proof that the White House was behind this, Fox News — like the New York Post, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire — published a similar article the following day, using "photographs show" as evidence for the baseless story. CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported the book was likely donated to the shelter's informal library. A Long Beach spokesman tells me *no* books are put in migrant children's welcome packages at the shelter. Rather, an informal library will be set up with the donated books to let kids choose what they want to read. So...wrongness on top of wrongness. https://t.co/5439nFkhha — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2021 A Washington Post fact check called the whole saga "a good example of how misinformation spreads on right-wing media and gets amplified by Republican leaders," describing the situation as a "bad game of telephone." The New York Post's newest version now says the article "has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

  • Instagram is working on creator shops and a 'branded content marketplace' for influencers

    Instagram is working on a suite of new tools for influencers, including creator shops, affiliate commerce and a “branded content marketplace.”

  • Apple's next-gen 'M2' Mac processor has reportedly gone into production

    Apple's successor to its M1 Apple Silicon chip could arrive in MacBook computers by the second half of this year, according to a report from Nikkei.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are up to 38 percent off

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is now on sale for $150 off including LTE models.

  • Business leaders set out plan for post-Covid recovery

    A new relationship between business and government could boost economic growth, says Covid Recovery Commission.

  • Daunte Wright’s death fuels push to change Minnesota warrant process

    The fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center has spurred another police reform proposal at the Minnesota Capitol. With just weeks left in the 2021 session, DFL lawmakers are proposing a change in how misdemeanor warrants are handled, in a bid to lessen the need for police to arrest those who miss court appearances for certain lower-level crimes. "Today is a new day but the ...

  • ‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’ fails to pay off on its initial promise

    Disney+ promised us Marvel shows that would tie into the movies but the finale of 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' just sent us back to the beginning.

  • A PlayStation Network outage was keeping PS4, PS5 gamers offline

    The PlayStation Network is down, cutting off multiplayer gaming and more.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Homebuilders’ Pain to Spell Record Earnings for Lumber Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- When Kris Taylor set out to build a lake house last October, he budgeted $40,000 for lumber. But a pandemic-fueled homebuilding frenzy that’s catapulted lumber prices into uncharted territory more than doubled his expected costs.Taylor ultimately moved forward, joining a chorus of homebuilders fanning the flames of lumber’s remarkable rally. Since June, lumber futures have more than tripled to a record $1,326 per 1,000 board feet.That’s expected to translate into record first-quarter earnings for wood suppliers, who begin reporting revenues this week. Some analysts expect second-quarter earnings will be even higher, with the number of U.S. single-family homes built in March jumping to the highest since 2006, and strong building applications indicating momentum for months to come.Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest lumber producer, soared to record highs this month, as did those of Weyerhaeuser Co. and Interfor Corp.“The market remains spectacular,” said Kevin Mason, managing director for ERA Forest Products Research. “Order files are extended well into May, inventories are exceedingly light, and there is no wave of incremental supply on the horizon.”Mason expects lumber prices will moderate in the coming months, as summer holidays and oppressive heat reduces work hours at job sites in the U.S. South. But prices should remain above historical averages well into 2022.“If 2020 was a mic-drop event, 2021 is setting up to be an even more impressive encore performance for the forest-product industry,” RBC Capital Markets said in an April recent report.Record-high lumber prices are expected to mean “very strong free cash flow” for companies like West Fraser, Canfor Corp., and Interfor, RBC said.For Taylor, an already “atrocious” lumber shopping experience was exacerbated by scant availability of oriented strand board, known as OSB, which is widely used as a plywood stand-in to make walls and floors. Instead, he had to buy more expensive wood panels.Low inventories of OSB and other common wood products aren’t likely to reverse soon as pandemic-related labor disruptions make it difficult to ramp up production, according to CIBC Equity Research in an April 23 note in an April 23 note. But record profitability may incentivize more capacity, easing prices in 2022, the bank wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.