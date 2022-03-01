U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,333.81
    -40.13 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,435.11
    -457.49 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,664.92
    -86.48 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.81
    -23.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.29
    +8.57 (+8.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +28.20 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.74 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7140
    -0.1250 (-6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3353
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8000
    -0.1900 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,613.50
    +2,879.03 (+7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.20
    +7.21 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.21
    -85.04 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Netflix says it will refuse to stream Russian state programs, defying regulations

Urooba Jamal
·2 min read
The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Netflix's presence in Russia requires it host 20 Russian state TV channels.

  • The streaming giant said it has no plans to follow that regulation due to Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Other media companies are also taking action against Russian state programming.

Netflix said it plans to defy a Russian regulation that requires the streaming giant host Russian state programming, joining a growing list of media companies to hit back against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which in December registered as a streaming service in Russia, is required to stream 20 Russian state channels ranging from entertainment-focused shows to programming by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Moscow Times previously reported. The regulation applies to streaming services with more than 100,000 subscribers.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told Insider.

Netflix's presence in Russia is small — it has just under 1 million subscribers in Russia, out of its 222 million globally, The Wall Street Journal reports.

But the streaming giant is looking to grow its subscriber base around the world following slowing growth in the last year that lagged behind Wall Street's expectations. According to The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service has been aggressively pushing to make bigger expansions in the country. Last year, it announced its first-ever Russian original drama called "Anna K," based on the Russian classic novel "Anna Karenina" by Leo Tolstoy.

Russia's media watchdog hasn't publicly responded to Netflix's latest statements, but the streaming giant's public defiance of the country's regulation could threaten its presence there.

Other media companies this week have taken action against Russia as a response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony are pausing theatrical releases in Russia. Additionally, Russia's state media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik are facing their greatest restrictions ever as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok shut social media access to them.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • R.I.P. Ralph Ahn, Tran from New Girl

    Ralph Ahn, who played Nick Miller’s elderly friend Tran in New Girl, died on February 26. He was 95 years old. The news of his death was announced by The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (KAFLA) on social media.

  • Price Action Remains Strong, But So Is the Danger of Negative Headlines

    The primary question for the market is whether it can continue to hold up in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

  • Iran’s ambassador to UK dismissed after hosting ‘un-Islamic’ party at embassy

    Iran’s ambassador to the UK has been dismissed after hosting an “un-Islamic” party which featured a British singer and a female pianist who was not wearing a hijab.

  • Chinese chipmaker to stand trial for technology theft charges set in motion by Trump's 'China Initiative'

    Chinese tech firm Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. is going to trial after the U.S. government blacklisted the company for allegedly stealing technology from a semiconductor producer in Idaho over three years ago. The chip manufacturer is expected to appear in court on Monday in San Francisco to fight allegations of economic espionage and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc., reports Bloomberg. The case was inherited from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration as a result of its controversial “China Initiative,” an anti-espionage program that President Joe Biden’s administration ended last week.

  • Netflix refuses to carry Russian state TV channels

    Netflix has decided against carrying Russian state TV channels despite a law requiring the move.

  • Ukraine crisis: China says it is ‘partners’ not allies with Russia and vows not to interfere

    China said Beijing and Moscow are "partners" but not allies as it pledged to not interfere in the Ukraine crisis.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

    How the Twitterverse is taking Russian billionaires to task.

  • Why NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, and Uranium Energy Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining companies including NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT: DNN), and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) soared on Monday as fighting continued throughout Ukraine, and Western nations levied economic and financial sanctions on Russia. As of 12:15 p.m. ET today, shares of NexGen Energy are up 9.2%, Denison is gaining 9.6%, and Uranium Energy is up most of all -- 14.6%. Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine last week, sparking fears of an exacerbated energy crisis in Europe, which depends on Russian exports for about 40% of its natural gas.

  • Chevron Calls On Biden to Support U.S. Oil as Russia Raises Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. said any short-term efforts by the Biden Administration to ease crude prices should be backed up by long-term commitments to support investment in America’s domestic oil industry. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s Biggest Plane Des

  • Russia default 'extremely likely' if Ukraine crisis worsens, banking lobby says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in scale and coordination, a global banking industry lobby group said on Monday. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that half of the Russia's central bank's foreign reserves are held in countries which have imposed freezes on its assets, severely shrinking the bank's policymaking firepower. "If we stay here and this (the crisis) escalates, then default and restructuring is likely," Elina Ribakova, the lobby group's deputy chief economist told reporters during a media call.

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasi

  • US bank exposure to Russia 'minimal': analyst

    Direct U.S. banks exposure to Russia appears to be limited, but there are forms of indirect risk to Russia that have brought back memories of Lehman Brothers.

  • BP and Shell Are Leaving Russia. These Other Oil Companies Could Face Pressure Next.

    Oil companies haven’t been this financially strong in decades. BP ‘s (ticker: BP) decision this weekend to divest its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft at a large loss is evidence of just how fraught the politics of oil production has become. Oil prices were rising, with Brent crude futures up 2% to $100 per barrel.

  • Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

    Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

  • Russia to temporarily ban foreigners from selling assets

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets to ensure they take a considered decision, not one driven by political pressure, the prime minister said on Tuesday, as Moscow responds to intensifying Western sanctions. Russia's huge sovereign wealth fund will also be pressed into action, spending up to 1 trillion roubles ($10.3 billion) to buy shares in Russian companies, a government decree showed, confirming an earlier report by Reuters. "In the current sanction situation foreign entrepreneurs are forced to be guided, not by economic factors, but to make decisions under political pressure," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a governmental meeting.

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Why India isn’t voting against Russia at the UN

    India, once again, abstained from voting on the Russia-Ukraine issue at the United Nations yesterday (Feb. 28). China and UAE were the other two nations among the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to abstain from voting on the subject of holding an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has abstained from voting on matters related to Russia thrice within a week, twice at the UNSC alone.

  • Powell Seeks to Reassure Lawmakers Fed Will Curb Hot Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will try to reassure lawmakers this week that the central bank will act to curb the hottest inflation in four decades while remaining flexible in the face of uncertainty posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Sat

  • Coinbase Says No to Freezing Russian Crypto Accounts

    As crypto exchanges reject calls for a blanket ban on Russian accounts, exchanges and governments will need to identify suspicious accounts.