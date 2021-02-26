Netflix's first 'Shadow and Bone' trailer shows off the fantasy world of Ravka

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Shadow and Bone, its live-action adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling fantasy novel series. The clip introduces us to protagonist Alina Starkov, played here by Jessie Mei Li, as she sets off on a journey to cross the Shadow Fold, the darkness that is at the center of both the story’s plot and the fictional kingdom of Ravka. Alina discovers she has a hidden power when her friend Malyen is attacked by one of the monsters that live in the darkness.

Eric Heisserer, best known for his work on Arrival and Bird Box, created, penned and produced the adaptation. The eight-episode series will adapt the entirety of Bardugo’s Grisha trilogy, as well as its two spin-off novels, Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom. You’ll be able to catch all eight episodes of Shadow and Bone when Netflix starts streaming the series on April 23rd.