Netflix shares trailer for Spotify series ‘The Playlist’

Netflix released the official trailer for “The Playlist” today, an upcoming limited series that loosely tells the story of how Spotify was created. The six-episode show will premiere on October 13.

“The Playlist” will center around Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, played by “Vikings” star Edvin Endre and how the company became one of the top music streaming services.

The show will also feature other Spotify employees, such as Petra Hansson (played by Gizem Erdogan), Andreas Ehn (played by Joel Lützow), and Christian Hillborg will play the co-founder of Spotify, Martin Lorentzon.

However, it's important to note that the show is “fictionalized,” Netflix writes in the caption, and is based on 6 “untold stories.”

There are many fictionalized movies and shows about big tech companies. For instance, Apple TV+ has a drama series "WeCrashed" based on WeWork; Showtime released “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Hulu’s “The Dropout” is based on the health tech company Theranos, and no one can forget the 2010 Facebook movie “The Social Network.”

Spotify launched in 2006 as a small Swedish start-up and was a response to the growing piracy problem in the music industry. Now, the music streaming service has 433 million monthly active users.