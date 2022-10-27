U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

Netflix's animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Netflix/Sega

Almost two years after Netflix tweeted (and deleted) about an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series that's coming to the streaming service, the show has a release date. Season one of Sonic Prime will hit the platform on December 15th. The first season will have 24 episodes.

Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled character posters for Sonic, Amy Rose, Shadow, Knuckles, Rouge, Big the Cat and, of course, Eggman. The company will offer another look at the show during the weekly Geeked: Toon-In show, which will be broadcast at 8PM ET today on the company's Twitch channel. The latest teaser will likely pop up on Netflix's YouTube channel and elsewhere soon after.

The Sonic franchise has enjoyed a resurgence over the last few years, particularly in the wake of two well-received and successful movies. Back in June, Sega released a decent, remastered bundle of four classic Sonic games. On the horizon is Sonic Frontiers, an open-world 3D platformer that will arrive on November 8th.

