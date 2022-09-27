Netflix's Spotify series trailer portrays streaming music as a revolution

Netflix has shared the trailer for its fictional Spotify series, and it appears to be just what you'd expect — for better and for worse. The preview clip portrays Spotify founder Daniel Ek (played by Vikings' Edvin Endre) as a revolutionary who not only wants to create a legal alternative to piracy, but hopes to reshape the entire music industry. Not surprisingly, the show pits Ek and crew against a range of enemies that include skeptical labels and wary politicians.

The six-episode miniseries premieres October 13th. Veteran Netflix movie director Per-Olav Sørensen helmed the project, while Christian Spurrier (Hunted) was the writer.

Whether or not The Playlist is entertaining, there are concerns it may paint a largely one-sided view of Spotify's success. The trailer does acknowledge concerns about Spotify's pay-per-play business model, but characterizes them as minor headaches — in this take, artists are simply thankful their concerts don't end up on The Pirate Bay. There's no talk of low or unpaid royalties in the trailer. For that matter, it's wrong in casting legal music streaming as an entirely novel concept at the time. Rhapsody, anyone?

The tone isn't surprising, though. There's been a string of fictionalized movies and shows about technology companies as of late, ranging from Apple's WeWork drama through to Showtime's Uber production. That's not including earlier media like The Social Network or Steve Jobs. While these titles don't necessarily flatter their subjects, there is a tendency to portray companies as game-changers that are ultimately beneficial — the shows don't always confront serious issues, such as struggling artists or unhappy taxi drivers.