Netflix confirms 'Squid Game' is returning for a second season

It was never truly in doubt that Netflix would bring its most popular show of all time back, but the company has at last officially greenlit season two of Squid Game . It hasn't been revealed when the next batch of episodes will hit the streaming service.

Squid Game became a word-of-mouth phenomenon when it debuted last September. Netflix said that, in the first 28 days it was available, viewers watched a little over 1.65 billion hours of the first season. Money Heist: Part 5, which arrived that same month, is in second place with 792 million hours watched over the same timeframe — less than half the overall viewership time of Squid Game.

The show scooped up Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards this year. It's likely to feature heavily among the Emmy nominations when those are announced next month.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Last October, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he wasn't sure whether there'd be more episodes but that he would hold talks with the company because he wanted to make a film first. Netflix said in January a second season would "absolutely" happen, but it's not clear why it took quite so long for a formal announcement.