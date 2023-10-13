Netflix stock falls 2% after Wall Street downgrade on growth concerns

Netflix stock (NFLX) took a hit on Friday following a Wall Street downgrade that cited growth concerns.

Shares of the streaming giant slid 2% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to Peer Perform from Outperform amid fears that the potential rewards of the company's revenue initiatives, like paid sharing and an ad tier, won't outweigh the risks surrounding its future growth.

Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino, who also removed his $500 price target on the stock, said although the company should continue to gain share of global premium video revenue amid its "massive" longer-term advertising initiatives, the company's 2024 to 2025 growth forecasts face greater concerns.

"If future growth falls short, we doubt that NFLX's 50% [price-to-earnings-per-share ratio] and 70% enterprise value/EBITDA premium to the S&P would hold up," Supino wrote.

Netflix's revenue disappointed in the second quarter with its Q3 forecast also falling short of expectations.

The company also reported lower-than-expected ARM, or average revenue per membership, forecasting that ARM will be flat to slightly down in Q3 compared to the same period in 2022.

"With reports of slow [advertising video on demand] adoption, recent ARM shortfalls signaling trade down, management signaling less margin expansion, and a lack of compelling third-party data on sub growth, we believe the risk/reward for NFLX is balanced," Supino warned.

The analyst added the two biggest drivers for Netflix's multiple over the medium term, net subscriber additions and operating margins, "look increasingly risky" amid planned price increases, the password sharing crackdown, and CFO Spencer Neumann's recent cautious commentary.

At BofA's conference, Neumann disappointed investors after he said he anticipates full-year operating margins, which peaked at 21% in Q1, in the range of 18% to 20%. That's in line with company expectations, although consensus estimates are just below 20% for full-year 2023.

Netflix's stock is up 20% year to date but has also fallen 20% over the past three months. The company will report its fiscal third quarter results on Oct. 18.

