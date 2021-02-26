U.S. markets closed

Netflix is making a Terminator anime with the studio behind 'Ghost in the Shell'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A Terminator anime from the legendary studio behind the Ghost in the Shell franchise is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant didn't share any details on the plot, but showrunner Mattson Tomlin, who worked on Project Power for Netflix, told Variety he plans to approach the franchise in a way that "breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.” If you're an anime fan, you need no introduction to Production I.G. In addition to adapting Masamune Shirow's seminal manga, the studio has worked on popular series like Psycho-Pass and Eden of the East

Netflix has been investing a lot into anime in recent months. Earlier this month, it announced it was working with Valve and Studio MIR, best known for producing The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, to release a Dota 2 animated series in March. It also has a Splinter Cell show on the way from John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad. 

