Netflix to test paid features to stop users from freely sharing their accounts

Netflix is no longer chill with users who enjoy sharing their account credentials.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday it's testing new features which would require current members to pay extra if they want to share their account with someone outside their household.

The first feature would allow Netflix subscribers on standard and premium plans to add sub accounts for people they don't live with, according to a blog post from Netflix. Each sub account would include a separate login, profile and personal recommendations .

Netflix is also testing a feature where users on any account can transfer their profile to a new account or an "extra member" sub account.

The test will be run in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, and would cost approximately $2-$3 extra per month. Netflix did not say if or when they plan to test the feature in the U.S.

"We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans," said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a statement. "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

In January, Netflix said it was raising prices on plans to "continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options."

The basic plan starts at $9.99, the popular Standard plan supporting high-definition content jumped to $15.49, while the Premium plan, which offers Ultra HD and supports up to four screens simultaneously, increased to $19.99 a month.

