Netflix threw shade at 'House of the Dragon' and 'Rings of Power' with a chart showing 'Dahmer' surpassing them in Google Trends

Even Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series. Netflix

Netflix touted the success of "Dahmer" by comparing it to "House of the Dragon" and "Rings of Power" on Google Trends.

It shared a chart in its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday that showed "Dahmer" surpassed the shows in interest.

But looking at the shows as topics, rather search terms, tells a different story.

Netflix bragged about the popularity of "Dahmer" by comparing its engagement on Google to Amazon's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon."

In its third-quarter earnings letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Netflix threw shade at the two fantasy TV shows with a Google Trends chart, which showed searches for "Dahmer" surpassing both shows after its debut on September 21.

The global data went from August 15 through October 1, so didn't account for interest over the last two-plus weeks, and included the search terms for the three series.

Here's what Netflix shared:

Google Trends/Netflix

Netflix avoided its third straight quarter of subscriber losses in Q3, adding over 2 million subscribers and beating its forecast of 1 million. It's projecting an additional 4.5 million subscribers in Q4. Netflix now has 223 million members worldwide.

The Google Trends data shows that the "Dahmer" search term skyrocketed in interest after its debut, well past the "Rings of Power" and "House of Dragon" search terms.

Searches for "House of Dragon" saw a sustained spike in interest each week with the debut of new episodes — its peak was just never as high as "Dahmer's."

Netflix used this to defend its binge-watch model as competing streaming services have utilized a traditional weekly release.

"We think our bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement, especially for newer titles," Netflix said in its note. "This enables viewers to lose themselves in stories they love. As the Google Trends chart shows, the ability to watch all of 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' helped drive significant interest in the show."

The company added: "It's hard to imagine, for example, how a Korean title like 'Squid Game' would have become a mega hit globally without the momentum that came from people being able to binge it."

"Dahmer" is Netflix's second-biggest English-language original series, and its third biggest series overall, behind "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things" season four. It was watched for 824 million hours in its first month, according to Netflix.

Looking at Google Trends global data for each show as a "topic," rather than search term, shows different results, though, with "House of the Dragon" (in red) far outstripping both other shows in interest over time.

Google Trends

