U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    +0.58 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1960
    +0.2400 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,283.00
    -306.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Netflix threw shade at 'House of the Dragon' and 'Rings of Power' with a chart showing 'Dahmer' surpassing them in Google Trends

Travis Clark
·2 min read
A picture of Evan Peters
Even Peters stars as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series.Netflix

  • Netflix touted the success of "Dahmer" by comparing it to "House of the Dragon" and "Rings of Power" on Google Trends.

  • It shared a chart in its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday that showed "Dahmer" surpassed the shows in interest.

  • But looking at the shows as topics, rather search terms, tells a different story.

Netflix bragged about the popularity of "Dahmer" by comparing its engagement on Google to Amazon's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon."

In its third-quarter earnings letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Netflix threw shade at the two fantasy TV shows with a Google Trends chart, which showed searches for "Dahmer" surpassing both shows after its debut on September 21.

The global data went from August 15 through October 1, so didn't account for interest over the last two-plus weeks, and included the search terms for the three series.

Here's what Netflix shared:

netflix dahmer google search
Google Trends/Netflix

Netflix avoided its third straight quarter of subscriber losses in Q3, adding over 2 million subscribers and beating its forecast of 1 million. It's projecting an additional 4.5 million subscribers in Q4. Netflix now has 223 million members worldwide.

The Google Trends data shows that the "Dahmer" search term skyrocketed in interest after its debut, well past the "Rings of Power" and "House of Dragon" search terms.

Searches for "House of Dragon" saw a sustained spike in interest each week with the debut of new episodes — its peak was just never as high as "Dahmer's."

Netflix used this to defend its binge-watch model as competing streaming services have utilized a traditional weekly release.

"We think our bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement, especially for newer titles," Netflix said in its note. "This enables viewers to lose themselves in stories they love. As the Google Trends chart shows, the ability to watch all of 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' helped drive significant interest in the show."

The company added: "It's hard to imagine, for example, how a Korean title like 'Squid Game' would have become a mega hit globally without the momentum that came from people being able to binge it."

"Dahmer" is Netflix's second-biggest English-language original series, and its third biggest series overall, behind "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things" season four. It was watched for 824 million hours in its first month, according to Netflix. 

Looking at Google Trends global data for each show as a "topic," rather than search term, shows different results, though, with "House of the Dragon" (in red) far outstripping both other shows in interest over time.

google trends data house of the dragon dahmer
Google Trends

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Investors extended their optimism in the market Tuesday after pushing stocks higher Monday. As a result, the S&P 500 rose 1.8% this morning, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, and Upstart's stock followed suit by climbing 5.4% as of 10:31 a.m. ET. Yesterday, investors were enthusiastic about the market in general after Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.

  • Netflix's earnings beat and subscriber growth show 'everything is working': Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao assesses Netflix'x latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth figures, while also examining the streaming platform's plans for ad-tier subscription services and content programming.

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • Should You Buy Some Ford Motor Co. (F) Shares?

    Leaven Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Fund assets declined by -2.2% in the third quarter and are down -8.5% for the year. The halving of profit growth estimates will typically put downward pressure on stock prices – particularly now when […]

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • GE Puts Its Famed Crotonville Management Academy Up for Sale

    The company’s sprawling Crotonville training academy on the Hudson River in New York is for sale as GE cuts ties with a site that once embodied the company’s managerial prowess.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded roughly 15% lower as of 10:29 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The headline numbers were very good for Silvergate. The bank has built a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables crypto exchanges and institutional investors to transact in real time and therefore trade crypto more efficiently.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • United Airlines stock rises amid earnings beat

    Shares of United Airlines are moving higher in after-hours trading following the company's third-quarter earnings results.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and lower expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...