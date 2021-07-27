Netflix turned a Twitter account into an animated show
Yet another account has been turned into a TV show. has adapted Chicago Party Aunt () into an adult animated series of the same name.
Actor Chris Witaske, who's perhaps best known for his role in Netflix series Love, is behind the account. Lauren Ash (Superstore) plays the titular aunt, Diane Dunbrowski in the show. Diane "has always been and always will be the life of the party, even when the party has long since been over" and "continues to live every day like it’s a 1980s' Styx tour bus," according to Netflix. The cast also includes Rory O'Malley, RuPaul Charles and Jill Talley, as well as Chicago Party Aunt creators Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich.
Of course, Chicago Party Aunt is far from the first Twitter account to be turned into a TV show. $#*! My Dad Says aired on CBS for one season a decade ago. Very British Problems, based on an account that pokes fun at stereotypical British awkwardness, and ran for a couple of short seasons.