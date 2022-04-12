U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Netflix's 'Two Thumbs Up' button is 'more than cosmetic,' marketing expert says

Alexandra Garfinkle
·Senior Reporter
·5 min read

Netflix (NFLX) on Monday unveiled a new “Two Thumbs Up” button that will allow subscribers to love content, moving beyond the thumbs up-down binary.

Yes, we could love "Stranger Things" and like "Inventing Anna" before Monday — but there wasn’t a way for viewers to expressly help Netflix’s algorithm draw that distinction. Now, users will have the option to rate movies and shows they watch with a thumbs down, a thumbs up, or two thumbs up.

This second thumb has a deeply practical purpose — it’s likely to improve the company’s recommendations for its customers, both those who provide feedback and those who don’t, Michael D. Smith, professor of IT and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University, told Yahoo Finance.

“It captures this difference between liking something and loving it,” he said. “I think this is more than cosmetic, it’s about getting better data to better understand what customers want.”

"The other benefit of this change is that Netflix can take the more detailed data they're getting from customers who do rate content and use it to better predict the preferences of customers who don't rate content," he added.

Netflix got rid of its five-star system years ago, replacing it with the thumb system. Smith says that there’s a logical reason for this change — people are more likely to answer an uncomplicated, binary question. Adding the extra thumb, he says, “can make things just a little more complicated, improving their data, and do it without sacrificing participation.”

'More control and agency'

Christine Doig-Cardet, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, Personalization Algorithms, told Yahoo Finance that launching the Two Thumbs Up feature is tied to the company’s efforts to give subscribers agency.

“We want to offer members more ways to give us feedback, so they have more control and agency over their experience, to be able to fine-tune that experience,” she said. “We want to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something great to watch…. [we] want it to be a two-way conversation, for you to have a say in how the experience is going to be tailored.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes attend the world premiere for the second season of the Netflix show
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes attend the world premiere for the second season of the Netflix show "Bridgerton" in London, Britain March 22, 2022. REUTERS/May James

It took a moment to settle on the second thumb as an icon, according to Doig-Cardet.

“When we started this, we thought that the heart would be the most obvious, iconic choice to indicate love, and then we started testing that feature,” she said. “But we actually heard from members that they wanted a ‘thumbs up’ option instead because it felt more natural in the rating system we already had.”

Netflix is particularly interested in lowering customers’ burden of choice and preventing the ''too many channels, nothing to watch'' quandary, added Doig-Cardet, who also led the launch of Netflix’s “Surprise Me” button last year.

“We heard from members that it can sometimes be overwhelming when there’s so many choices to consider and decide upon,” she told Yahoo Finance. “Sometimes when you come back from work in the evening, you just don’t want to make yet another choice.”

Big rewards for companies that excel at personalization

Netflix’s efforts on personalization make sense, as highly and seamlessly tailored customer experiences have never mattered more for consumer-facing companies than they do right now, according to a 2021 McKinsey report. This is, in part, due to the pandemic and how two years focused on digital environments have affected consumer expectations.

“Seventy-one percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions,” the report reads. “And 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen.”

The reward for companies that get personalization right is high, which means the stakes are too.

“Our research found that companies that excel at personalization generate 40% more revenue from those activities than average players,” a group of McKinsey partners and consultants wrote. “Across U.S. industries, shifting to top-quartile performance in personalization would generate over $1 trillion in value.”

Accordingly, Netflix’s relationship with its users has never been more vital, as the so-called streaming wars are alive, well, and expected to carry on for the foreseeable future. Netflix is currently the space’s leader — the company started 2022 with about 222 million subscribers — but last year also posted its lowest year of growth since 2015, as reported by TechCrunch. Some estimates, like those of Digital TV Research, suggest that Disney+ will overtake Netflix in terms of subscriber volume within the next 10 years.

As geopolitical pressures grow, there’s quite a bit operating for and against Netflix right now. Though Netflix suspended its service in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, reportedly costing the company between 1 million and 2 million subscribers, those impacts seem likely to be “mild,” Baird analyst William V. Power wrote in an April 7 note. However, it’s unclear how affected Netflix will be by other macroeconomic concerns, like inflation and gas prices.

“Europe currently represents 33% of Netflix's global subscriber base, and had been forecast to be the biggest contributor to net addition growth this year,” Power wrote. “We increasingly fear that higher energy costs and inflationary pressures generally could force consumers to cut some non-essential services.”

Netflix’s “solid content slate” ultimately offers many reasons to be generally positive on the company, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote on April 7. To that end, Anmuth’s “anticipating strong April releases,” including new seasons of Netflix originals like "Elite" and "Ozark." As summer approaches, he added, there’s also reason to expect “strong viewership” from new seasons of "Stranger Things," "Peaky Blinders," and "The Umbrella Academy," as well as Adam Sandler-led "Hustle."

Netflix is expected to report earnings on April 19.

Allie Garfinkle is a senior tech reporter at Yahoo Finance. Find her on twitter @agarfinks.

