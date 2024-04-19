Netflix upgraded and downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America (BAC) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $42 price target. While some of the bank's net interest income pressures should persist in a "higher-for-longer" interest rate backdrop, Bank of America's Q1results reflecting better asset repricing trends, Wolfe says.

Craig-Hallum upgraded Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $8, up from $7. The firm sees opportunity in the recent stock selloff and notes that its checks point to strong trends continuing in 2024.

Wells Fargo upgraded First Solar (FSLR) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $250, up from $187. Wells upgraded First Solar due to its relative stability and several potential catalysts.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify (SHOP) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $85, up from $74. The analyst says share gains upmarket by Shopify support confidence in the durability of the company's growth against tempered consumer spending expectations.

Needham upgraded Netflix (NFLX) to Buy from Hold with a $700 price target after its Q1 earnings beat. Gen-AI will benefit "tech-first" companies the most, and Netflix qualifies, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Canaccord downgraded Netflix to Hold from Buy with a price target of $585, down from $720. Despite "mostly solid results and outlook," the firm sees limited growth catalysts for the next few quarters and with the stock up 90% over the last 12 months, and thinks investors "may be well served to look elsewhere for upside."

Wells Fargo downgraded Sunnova Energy (NOVA) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $6, down from $11. While some companies can afford to wait for rates to fall and the residential solar market to rebound, Sunnova has upcoming debt maturities and tight liquidity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Jefferies downgraded Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $438, down from $585. The analyst has a "more cautious" view regarding the company sustaining mid-single-digit comps growth due to increasing competition, aging brand mix, and a normalizing category.

Keefe Bruyette downgraded Synovus Financial (SNV) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $38, down from $46. The analyst says net interest income headwinds are pushing the company's 2024 revenue growth guide to the low end of the range.