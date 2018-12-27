Netflix users, don't fall for this phishing scam

Twitter More

Received a strange email, Netflix subscribers? Don't fall for it, it's likely a scam.

Following similar scams in September and October 2017, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning for a reported email phishing scam targeted at Netflix users.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the FTC warned against phishing scams, in which scammers can use fake emails to pose as a company in order to steal your personal information, like account numbers, social security numbers, or passwords.

In this particular case, the FTC warned Netflix users to avoid clicking on a suspicious email that looks like the below screenshot captured by Ohio police. Read more...

