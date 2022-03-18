Netflix wants you to stop sharing passwords: Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Some big news from Netflix. If you have an account, or obviously, people that have accounts, it's pretty likely that maybe you're sharing your passwords with loved ones. Maybe you're a parent and you have an older child that's not living with you anymore, and so you still share Netflix. It could just be friends that want to watch a particular movie or TV show, but they don't have Netflix. And so you just share it, so they can watch it. It's a pretty common practice. And for the most part, Netflix has turned the other way toward it. So they know it exists obviously, but they're not really doing a ton to crack down on it. That could potentially change.

I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. The streaming giant announced it's testing new features, which would require members to potentially pay extra if they want to share their account with someone outside their household. The first feature that they're testing out would allow Netflix subscribers on standard and premium plans to add sub-accounts for people they don't live with. Each sub-account would have its own login, its own profile, its own personal recommendations. The other feature they're trying out is for users that have profiles that aren't living in the same house, they can transfer that profile to either a new account or they can become one of these extra member sub-accounts through somebody else.

Right now, they're only running the test in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. And according to the blog post from Netflix, it would cost roughly $2 to $3 extra per month if those users opted in and decided, "Yes, this is something I want to do." Netflix hasn't said any details about this is something they're testing in the US, or if it's going to even pop up in the US. It's really interesting. Here's one of the quotes from Netflix. And basically, what they say is a lot of people are sharing their credentials. And as a result, they say it's impacting their ability to invest in new programming. This is going to get really interesting because it's not just Netflix. A lot of us have streaming services. And because there are so many, a lot of people don't want to just hop in and join a service for one show, and then hang onto it for however long.

They want to just be able to pop in, watch a TV show, and pop out. That's why you see a lot of this sharing. Maybe someone just wants to watch Cobra Kai, for example, on Netflix. And so they borrow a friend's login, they hop in, watch the show, and they're good. And it feels like this could be, we'll see, this could be the start of something where do we see other streaming companies maybe consider something similar, where if you have people that you know, again, loved ones that are outside your household and you want to just have them on your account, you have to pay a little bit extra for it. Obviously, this isn't going to sit well with consumers. I don't blame them because you're already paying more obviously for your services. Netflix just announced price increase in January.

So the last thing you want to do is pay a little bit more because you're just sharing your Netflix. And I'm sure it's going to be challenging for these companies too, because the last thing you want to do is introduce some fee that is going to turn people off. Because again, one of the beauties of these streamings services when they launched was you can quit whenever you want. And I'm sure that's the last thing they want is people quitting because, "Hey, I'm not going to pay a fee because I want to share my Netflix account with, say, my child who doesn't live with me," or whomever it is that you want to share it with. So this test is going to be interesting to watch. And I'm going to be really curious what the response is after this and whether this becomes a shift amongst all the streaming platforms that we have out there.

