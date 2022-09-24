Netflix's edition of Night School's 'Oxenfree' is now available to play on iOS and Android

Netflix is adding Oxenfree, the popular supernatural mystery thriller game created by Night School Studio, to its gaming roster. Oxenfree: Netflix Edition is now available for Netflix subscribers to download on iOS and Android devices, the company announced at its Tudum global fan event on Saturday. The launch of the game comes a year after Netflix acquired Night School Studio.

Oxenfree was originally launched in 2016 and was Night School's debut title. The Netflix edition of the game includes no ads or in-app purchases, and also adds localization support.

The game sees players take on the role of Alex, a rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on Edwards Island, which is an abandoned military island. The night then takes a turn when the group of friends unintentionally open a ghostly rift spawned from the island’s cryptic past. Throughout the game, players choose every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring the island through dialogue choices.

“Oxenfree is such a special game to so many people and launching on Netflix is a really exciting opportunity for us to introduce Alex’s story to even more people – maybe even someone who never thought they’d love playing a game,” said Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School Studio, in a statement. “As a Netflix games studio, we have the best support to bring Oxenfree: Netflix Edition to a global audience. Our community has requested subtitles in additional languages for a long time and this release of Oxenfree: Netflix Edition truly delivers the best narrative experience for players worldwide in their local language. ”

Oxenfree concept art

Image Credits: Netflix

At launch, in-game subtitles are available in over 30 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Although Netflix has released a handful of games on its streaming service over the past couple of months, the addition of Oxenfree: Netflix Edition marks its first in-house launch. The release could also be a way for Netflix to attract more people to its gaming service, which is likely a significant goal for the company, especially given that a recent report revealed that less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are interested in Netflix Games.

Oxenfree: Netflix Edition is available to download on mobile devices at netflix.com/oxenfree. When playing games on Netflix, users on an iOS or Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where they can select any game to download. Subscribers on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play.

Netflix plans to have more than 50 games on its platform by the end of the year. The company launched its gaming service in November 2021 and has been adding new games to its catalog every month. The titles are currently free to play and don’t include any in-app purchases.