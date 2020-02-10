Netflix's movies only won two Oscars this year

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Laura Dern accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Marriage Story' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Although Netflix received 24 nominations (the most of any studio) at this year's Oscars, its films only ended up winning two awards.

Laura Dern was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Nora, a flashy divorce attorney in "Marriage Story" — the only award that "Marriage Story" won from its six nominations.

And "The Irishman" came up empty-handed despite being nominated in 10 categories. Both films were nominated for Best Director and Best Picture, awards that ultimately went to the night's big winner "Parasite."

Netflix's only other Oscar for the evening was for "American Factory," which won the award for Best Documentary Feature. The film was the first to emerge from Barack and Michelle Obama's production deal with Netflix. (Despite rumors to the contrary, the Obamas were not on-hand to accept the award.)

Last year, Netflix's "Roma" won the awards for cinematography, foreign language film and director. There was some speculation that it might have beaten "Green Book" for Best Picture if it had been released by a traditional studio, but it had other disadvantages. For one thing, a foreign language film had never won the big award — until tonight, when "Parasite" emerged victorious.

And perhaps this would have been the year of "Parasite" regardless; it certainly deserved all the awards. Still, "The Irishman" seemed like Netflix's biggest swing yet. It was made for a reported budget of $160 million, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and brought Al Pacino and Robert De Niro back together on-screen. Maybe next year.



