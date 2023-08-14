Netfonds AG (FRA:NF4) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

Netfonds AG's (FRA:NF4) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Capital Markets industry in Germany, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.9x and even P/S above 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

See our latest analysis for Netfonds

What Does Netfonds' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Netfonds' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Netfonds.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Netfonds' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 12%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 57% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 8.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the one analyst following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 0.5% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Netfonds' P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Netfonds' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Netfonds you should know about.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.