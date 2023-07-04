Netfonds (FRA:NF4) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Netfonds AG (FRA:NF4), which is up 42%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 4.1% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 1.7% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Netfonds the TSR over the last 3 years was 44%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Netfonds produced a TSR of 1.7% over the last year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 14% for the year. But the (superior) three-year TSR of 13% per year is some consolation. We prefer focus on longer term returns, as they are usually a more meaningful indication of the underlying business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Netfonds is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

