NetGaming and 888 Tie Content Deal for UK and International Markets

888casino, one of the world's leading online casino brands and part of 888 Holdings PLC, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with rising-star iGaming casino content developer NetGaming to provide players with a formidable portfolio of gaming titles.

LONDON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 888casino will benefit from a range of intuitive games that are designed around the tastes and preferences of modern-day players. NetGaming's titles stand out by virtue of their distinctive themes and exciting gameplay.

888casino is also looking forward to NetGaming's upcoming releases, which will benefit its portfolio further. The partnership will cover the UK and a wide range of international jurisdictions serviced from 888's Malta Gaming Authority licence. It features a cascading variety of titles, including 3 Wild Jokers, Skulls Gone Wild and the unique Mansa Musa's Golden Journey.

Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO at NetGaming, commented: "I am thrilled to see NetGaming games on 888casino. We are proud to partner with one of our industry's most successful companies. This great news follows the recent successes of 3 Wild Jokers and the launch of Aped, a Mutant Ape NFT-themed slot. The 888 partnership is extra special as they are our first FTSE 250 customer!"

Talya Benyamini, VP B2C Casino at 888casino, said: "888casino is a world-leading casino brand, and one of our key pillars is content leadership. Adding great games like those by NetGaming gives even more incredible choice for our players, and we are really excited to work with the team to bring these exciting titles into some of our main markets."

About 888casino:

888casino is one of the world's leading online casino brands, with a multi-award-winning casino experience enjoyed by more than 25 million members. Founded in 1997, 888casino provides a high-quality, safe and enjoyable online gaming experience, with a seamless player experience giving access to the best casino games available. 888 uses sophisticated AI to personalise the gaming experience for players, combining the best external games with unique and exclusive games developed by Section8, 888's in-house content studio.

888 owns and operates some of the most exciting and trusted online Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo brands in the market. 888 objective, above all else, remains to ensure that all those who download the 888 apps and visit its websites can do so in safety. 888 acknowledges the potential risks that online gambling can present and is committed to ongoing improvements to make gambling safer. It uses technology as a force for good, giving customers transparency about their activity, and using sophisticated AI to detect and block harmful play.

888casino's dedication to product innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2020, 888 was awarded Casino Operator of the Year in the 2020 Gaming Intelligence Awards.

About NetGaming

NetGaming is a creative casino games developer that produces premium quality content for online operators. The company's innovative portfolio has been built on robust proprietary technology and strong game mechanics. Founded in February 2019 by industry veterans, the rapidly growing studio has teams located in Malta, India and the U.K. Learn more at: https://netgaming.com.

