U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.25
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,542.50
    +37.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.70
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.25
    +2.02 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.05
    +1.02 (+4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9030
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,775.19
    -1,189.69 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.83
    -34.52 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.75
    -11.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Netherland Data Centre Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Google, Microsoft, & The DataCenter Group

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands (Dutch): Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are over 150 third-party Data Centre facilities in the Dutch market.

The Dutch market has seen a wave of Data Centre consolidation taking place. In 2019, Equinix acquired the AMS-1 Switch Datacenter facility which has become Equinix AM-10, and Digital Realty completed the acquisition of Pan-European Data Centre Provider Interxion in March 2020.

Finally, North-C emerged from the merger of The DataCenter Group & NLDC and US-based Data Centre Providers such as CyrusOne continue to expand their presence in the Netherlands, with development by CyrusOne & Microsoft planned in the Agriport area near Google's planned Data Centre development.

Amsterdam has become one of the largest Data Centre city clusters in Europe - According to the analyst forecasts, the Amsterdam region alone has over 350k m2 of third-party Data Centre space available and is the second largest Data Centre city cluster in Europe behind Frankfurt.

This new report covers the Dutch Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

  • The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

  • Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

  • DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

  • Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

  • Data Centre geographical city clusters

  • Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/kW rentals)

  • Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

  • The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology

  • Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

  • Data Centre Development in the Netherlands

  • Summary Box - Dutch Data Centre Summary

  • Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands

  • Key Dutch Data Centre Provider Profiles

  • Dutch Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

  • Dutch Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

  • Dutch Data Centre Power Costs - (in euro per kWH)

  • The Key Dutch Data Centre Clusters

  • Dutch Data Centre Pricing Forecasts - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

  • Dutch Data Centre Revenue Forecasts - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

  • Dutch Public Cloud Revenue Forecasts - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

  • The Key Trends in the Dutch Data Centre Market

  • Dutch Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • CyrusOne

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • The DataCenter Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf6crq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update:

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Tesla Is Partying in Texas This Week. What It Means for the Stock.

    Many Tesla owners are devoted to the EV pioneer like few other car owners are loyal to any other automotive brand. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slated to christen its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas on Thursday, April 7. The event will offer tours and a party; it is dubbed the Cyber Rodeo because the Austin plant will eventually build Tesla’s Cybertruck.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fro

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • Oil companies say they’re not gouging drivers, but Americans are bracing for higher gas prices, especially those who don’t have the luxury of working from home

    At a hearing on Capitol Hill, oil companies insisted they cannot control market prices that are beholden to supply and demand.

  • Qatar says Airbus increased allowable limit on A350 surface damage

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways accused planemaker Airbus on Thursday of moving the goalposts in a safety and contractual dispute by raising the allowable limit for surface damage to the A350 jetliner. The two sides have been locked in a high-profile dispute over damage to the anti-lightning mesh within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets. "That is simply making the goal smaller at their end, half way through the game," Qatar Airways' lawyer Philip Shepherd told a London court hearing, of what he said was a move by Airbus to increase a limit on how much damage is allowed.

  • Airbus Q1 deliveries climb 13%, details output plans

    European planemaker Airbus delivered between 140 and 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up almost 13% from the same period last year, industry sources said on Wednesday. Airbus declined comment ahead of monthly orders and deliveries data due on Friday. Airbus is in the midst of planned production increases of single-aisle jets, but faces growing concern over manufacturing supply chains.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Why Shares of BHP Soared in March

    Shares in resources company BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) rose 10.9% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. BHP is merging its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum, but BHP shareholders will receive shares in the company created out of the merger. Hence, it's fair to say BHP's share price still has significant exposure to movements in the price of oil.