Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Report 2021 Featuring Afterpay, Klarna, Billink, & Paypal

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 78.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 1885.8 million in 2021.

BNPL payment industry in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Netherlands remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.6% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 1056.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 12188.7 million by 2028.

Scope

Netherlands BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Afterpay

  • Klarna

  • Billink

  • Paypal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5qty4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


