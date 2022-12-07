Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022: A $43.61 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Players - Klarna, Afterpay, Billink, Paypal

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 52.2% on an annual basis to reach US$12,036.7 million in 2022.



The BNPL payment industry in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with the impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Netherlands remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$7,910.3 million in 2021 to reach US$43,617.0 million by 2028.

Netherlands' Buy Now Pay Later Key Players are Klarna, Afterpay, Billink, Paypal.

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Market Share by Key Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Disclaimer



2. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.4 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players



3. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028



4. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2019 - 2028

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028



5. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Sector

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category



6. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

6.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



7. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

7.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



8. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

8.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



9. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

9.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



10. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

10.1 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.2 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.3 Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



11. Netherlands Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

11.4 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale

Afterpay

Klarna

Billink

Paypal

