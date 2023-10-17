Advertisement
Netherlands raises almost 5 bln euros from new 20-year green bond - Treasury

Reuters

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Netherlands raised almost 5 billion euros ($5.27 billion)from the sale of a new green bond on Tuesday, the Dutch State Treasury said.

Total bids for the new bond exceeded 18 billion euros, it added, bringing the bid-to-cover ratio to 3.67.

The issuance expands the Dutch presence in the fast-growing green-bond market, after the country sold its first green bond in 2019. It has raised over 15 billion euros since then. ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

