NetImpact Wins $60M+ NRCS (Cypress) Award to Modernize and Transform USDA

·2 min read

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through At-Impact, NetImpact was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Information Technology Operations (Cypress) contract in providing full scale IT support and modernization. This contract supports the FPAC mission area, whose 22,900 employees and near $22 billion budget authority serves the nation's farmers, ranchers, and other stewards of private agricultural lands and non-industrial private forest lands. The FPAC Information Solutions Division (ISD) operates and maintains IT applications and services supporting all NRCS systems, including hybrid application and database operations, security operations, and application modernizations. NRCS is transforming IT Operations enabled by emerging areas of DevSecOps, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) based automations, and Public Cloud.

(PRNewsfoto/NetImpact Strategies)

NetImpact leverages PlatformFirst®, ParadigmSHIFT®, MCD™ to evolve NRCS' Cloud, DevSecOps, CI/CD, and SRE services

NetImpact will provide full scale support for the entirety of the NRCS operational environments, delivery platforms, cloud automation and pipelines, and application support which spans 1,000 virtual servers; 120 applications, services, and/or components; and the migration of existing and future services to secure AWS and other SaaS cloud environments. NetImpact will leverage its portfolio of DX360°® digital transformation solution platforms including PlatformFirst®, ParadigmSHIFT®, Mission-Centered Design™ to help mature and evolve NRCS' Cloud, DevSecOps, CI/CD, and SRE services.

"At NetImpact, we are passionate about transformative innovation and applying Emotionally Intelligent Technically Exceptional (EQTE) best practices," Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact COO remarks. "We are honored to be selected by USDA as the partner for this incredibly significant and forward-leaning initiative that will accelerate their mission delivery services."

Applying modern best practices and its DX360°® emergent solutions, NetImpact will optimize the entirety of the operational environments (including on-premise, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), delivery platforms, pipelines, existing and planned systems, Cloud management and AWS services, and application automation. NetImpact's approach to increase self-service and idempotent automation capabilities, improve self-healing and immutability infrastructure, and cloud migrations is expected to reduce operational and development costs for NRCS.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our DX360°® solutions across Strategic Consulting, Mission Software Development, Data Insights, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cyber as well as our bespoke COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

Public Relations Team
pr@netimpactstrategies.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netimpact-wins-60m-nrcs-cypress-award-to-modernize-and-transform-usda-301719748.html

SOURCE NetImpact Strategies

