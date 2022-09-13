U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.00
    -125.41 (-3.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,495.46
    -885.88 (-2.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,792.51
    -473.90 (-3.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.57
    -58.52 (-3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.93
    -1.85 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -26.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.47 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0119 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0850 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0149 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3460
    +1.5460 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.42
    -1,407.24 (-6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.02
    -32.67 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

NetImpact Wins IT Investment Portfolio Suite (ITIPS) Contract to Modernize Air Force's Enterprise Authoritative Solution

·2 min read

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact), in partnership with Dark Wolf Solutions LLC, was awarded the ITIPS contract from the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) Chief Information Officer (SAF/CN) to digitally transform the ITIPS program established in 2017. This includes full lifecycle support of transitioning off the legacy system to ServiceNow's modern capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/NetImpact Strategies)
(PRNewsfoto/NetImpact Strategies)

As an Elite ServiceNow Partner, NetImpact will build, deliver, and manage the replacement on the ServiceNow platform in a secure cloud while ensuring continuity of operations for thousands of users relying on ITIPS. DAF manages over 2,500 active IT investments on the legacy software using Oracle Primavera Portfolio Management (OPPM) and Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE).

"We are excited to be entrusted with the modernization of a core system so critical to DAF and DoD's strategy development and mission capability planning processes." Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact COO remarks. "ITIPS is a vital business decision and process automation engine for all of DAF's IT investments and we look forward to revolutionizing how technology can simplify the demands of those complex oversight and management responsibilities."

NetImpact and Dark Wolf will leverage PlatformFirst™ to gain agility in delivering an extensible Initial Operational Capability (IOC) replacement, Mission-Centered Design™ in architecting a sustainable design adaptive to DAF ecosystem and mission evolutions, and ParadigmSHIFT™ for organizational change management with high adoption velocity and vigor.

About Dark Wolf

Dark Wolf is a small business who combines the most innovative emerging technologies with deep federal domain expertise through cutting-edge intelligence services, DevSecOps agile software development, information operations, penetration testing and incident response, applied research and rapid prototyping, machine learning, and engineering services.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customers to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our DX360°™ solutions across Strategic Consulting, Mission Software Development, Data Insights, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cyber as well as our bespoke COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft. Follow NetImpact on LinkedIn for more.

Public Relations Team
pr@netimpactstrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netimpact-wins-it-investment-portfolio-suite-itips-contract-to-modernize-air-forces-enterprise-authoritative-solution-301623397.html

SOURCE NetImpact Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Ethereum’s Merge Is Nearing. What It Means for Coinbase, Nvidia, and Other Stocks.

    The long-awaited upgrade to one of crypto's key networks will also be felt in the stock market, from trading platforms to chip makers.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • This Semiconductor Giant Is Not Seeing a Slowdown in Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recently reported monthly revenue report for August 2022. While specific industries in the semiconductor market seem to be slowing down in growth, the manufacturing market continues to accelerate.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • Alphabet's (GOOGL) New Nest Doorbell to Enhance Security

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google shows images of the new wired Nest Doorbell, which it will launch on Oct 6.

  • Chip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market

    Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed. The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving. Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Preorders Strong Ahead Of Friday's Retail Launch

    Preorders of Apple's iPhone 14 smartphones are tracking as good as or possibly better than last year's iPhone 13 models, analysts say.

  • Nintendo stock soars on ‘Splatoon 3’ launch

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss Nintendo stock performance amid 'Splatoon 3' video game launch.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

    Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone. Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. Every previous year, those new operating systems have arrived at the same time – but Apple announced in recent weeks that the tablet version was not yet ready, and it is expect to arrive this month.

  • Billionaire Philanthropist Robert F. Smith To Keynote HP's HBCU Tech Conference

    HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Rallies Most Since May on Strong iPhone Pre-Order Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares rallied the most since May as pre-order data showed the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best selling model, surpassing what the older version did in a similar timeframe.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rock

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • BTS Fans Accuse Apple of Using Band for Clout After Purple iPhone Reveal

    There were a ton of fans who were excited about Apple’s latest iPhone announcement last week, with many rushing to place their orders for the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus online. But one group of fans who may not have found Apple’s announcement so sweet: the BTS Army. BTS fans took to Twitter over the weekend jokingly accusing Apple of using BTS for clout, after the tech company unveiled a new iPhone in a “purple” colorway that was suspiciously similar to BTS’s signature hue. What’s more: Apple riv

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Margin Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • Lots of People Are Willing to Go Into Debt for the New iPhone

    Unveiled last week by Apple , the latest generation of iPhone will not look significantly different from past generations. According to the latest annual iPhone study by personal finance platform WalletHub, 36% of surveyed adults are planning to get the latest model shortly after it comes out.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.