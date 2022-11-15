U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

NetJets Breaks Ground on First Exclusive-Use Facility in Scottsdale

NetJets
·3 min read

The new facility is part of NetJets’ ongoing investment in key real estate markets to support and maintain the brand’s mission-ready fleet

COLUMBUS, OHIO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NetJets Inc., the largest private aviation company in the world, broke ground on a new NetJets exclusive-use facility in Scottsdale. Adding this real estate to the company’s portfolio will significantly improve direct collaboration with supply chain partners, thereby improving performance and increasing service efficiencies to their jets. For their Owners, this means seamless access to aircraft. Securing ramp space will limit traffic congestion and fuel delays and improve on-time performance so NetJets Owners can continue to depend on the worldwide leader to get them where they need to be. Owners can also take advantage of the on-site private boarding lounge where they can relax pre-flight. The new facility in Scottsdale is part of the larger worldwide network of 10+ NetJets Maintenance Service Hubs™ —all thoughtfully located in regional facilities where NetJets has the most flight volume—that support and maintain NetJets’ mission-ready fleet.

“At NetJets, our priority is to provide Owners with safe, exceptional, and seamless experiences,” said Brad Ferrell, NetJets’ Executive Vice President, Administrative Services. “Our ongoing investment in expanding our real estate portfolio will continue to improve our industry-leading service, Owner experience, and maintenance abilities. We are excited to introduce our first from-the-ground-up NetJets Maintenance Service Hub site as a part of this larger investment in dedicated facilities across the globe.”

Providing Owners safety and service, above all else, is NetJets’ priority. In addition to ongoing maintenance programs with their aircraft manufacturing partners, NetJets makes an incremental annual investment of $63M+ in aircraft parts alone. This investment ensures maintenance partners always have what they require, for both planned and unplanned maintenance needs. And this means more flight availability for NetJets Owners. Only NetJets has the resources needed to support a mission-ready fleet in this capacity, supporting over 850 aircraft that are owned and operated by NetJets.

The expansion of the NetJets Maintenance Service Hubs allows the company to proactively service and stock their aircraft, as every NetJets aircraft lands at one of the service locations every three to four days. The Scottsdale facility will house an inventory of aircraft parts to meet the specific needs of each jet in the fleet, contributing to the 753,000 parts NetJets already has on hand across the network.

NetJets’ investments in key global markets also have greater impact to the respective markets, creating jobs and providing Owners in those regions with additional points of service. This new facility in Scottsdale will create 200+ new jobs within the market and service one of the top destinations for NetJets Owners.

For more information about the worldwide leader in private aviation, please visit netjets.com.

###

About NetJets Inc.

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets Inc. has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for nearly 60 years. Today, NetJets Inc. is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. It encompasses NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, QS Security, and QS Financial Solutions and offers a variety of travel solutions customized to fit each Owner’s needs. These include shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services, specialized security services, and aircraft financing. This is why so many of the world’s most discerning travelers choose NetJets Inc. generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

CONTACT: NetJets netjets@kwtglobal.com


