Netlify Bolsters Enterprise-Level Security of its Platform with ISO 27001 Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the platform for modern web development, today announced that it achieved the ISO 27001:2017 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), further demonstrating the company's commitment to securing and protecting customer data.

"Netlify is on a mission to build a better web – a web with trust at its center," said Mark Dorsi, Chief Information Security Officer at Netlify. "ISO 27001 certification is the latest measure we're taking to protect that trust from bad actors and to ensure the security and safety of all customer data on our platform."

ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an independent developer of voluntary international standards with 167 national standards bodies, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. It identifies requirements for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and defines how organizations should manage and handle information, including appropriate security controls.

Netlify's certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body. Compliance was validated by this independent security firm using a comprehensive framework for information security. The framework consisted of key focus areas including risk mitigation, staff training, measurement and monitoring, continuous improvement, and more.

Netlify is dedicated to making its modern web development platform secure by design. In addition to ISO 27001, Netlify maintains compliance in AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to safeguarding data by strict adherence to industry standard best practices.

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com .

