U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.86
    +64.41 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,893.00
    +348.66 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,284.70
    +336.07 (+2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.96
    +40.99 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.39
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.10
    -15.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    -0.36 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1710
    +0.0110 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    +0.0073 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4230
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,694.55
    +1,524.96 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.71
    +31.15 (+3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.15
    +122.45 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Netlify Expands Leadership Team to Advance Development of the Modern Web

·3 min read

Four tech veterans will help launch Netlify's next phase of growth alongside the expanding Jamstack ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications, today announced a series of executive hires who support the company's vision for the future of the web. Mark Dorsi joins as Chief Information Security Officer, Rachel Tobin as Vice President of Legal and Rachel Yaeger as Vice President of Talent Acquisition, effective immediately. Additionally, Amer Ali is Netlify's Vice President of Finance.

Netlify is the web development cloud for teams. The Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Visit www.netlify.com. (PRNewsfoto/Netlify)
Netlify is the web development cloud for teams. The Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Visit www.netlify.com. (PRNewsfoto/Netlify)

"Netlify is on an ambitious mission to build a better web, and bringing on the right leadership is key to helping us get there," said Matt Biilmann, CEO, Netlify. "Mark, Rachel, Amer and Rachel are proven leaders and bring the expertise needed to propel Netlify's next stage of growth."

Dorsi brings 20 years of experience in the security field holding leadership roles at Qualys and most recently at HelloSign, where he saw through the company's acquisition by Dropbox. As the leader of Netlify's security team reporting to COO Marcus Bragg, he will work to build out the security, compliance and Information Technology organizations as it further commits to providing safe, reliable experiences to its customers, enabling every developer to build secure web applications.

Tobin joins Netlify after nearly eight years at Zendesk, most recently serving as Associate General Counsel Commercial, EMEA and Global Privacy Counsel. She built out the EMEA legal function and the global privacy function at Zendesk, supporting the company as it grew internationally. She will report to Ali and will be responsible for all aspects of Netlify's legal work including commercial sales, privacy, product and legal support to the marketing, security and HR teams.

Yaeger also joins from Zendesk after nearly nine years, leading Global Talent Acquisition across 21 offices in 15 countries and scaling the company from a few hundred employees to thousands. She will report to Bragg and help grow Netlify's global team with diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront. Yaeger will scale hiring upon the foundation of Netlify's selection as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list in Forbes.

After three years of serving as Netlify's Head of Finance and Business Operations, Ali brings a decade of sales and financial experience to his new role. During his tenure, Netlify has grown to 200 employees, raised capital from industry-leading investors that brought Netlify to $212 million in funding to date, and completed three acquisitions. Reporting to Bragg, Ali will play a key role in continuing Netlify's tremendous growth, building on a strong foundation of millions of developers on the platform and a $2 billion valuation.

Additional Resources

Connect with Netlify

About Netlify
Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time, money and the planet.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com.

Media contact
press@netlify.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netlify-expands-leadership-team-to-advance-development-of-the-modern-web-301503676.html

SOURCE Netlify

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. If you wish to skip George Soros’ biography, his early-stage investment career, and his investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund. George Soros […]

  • Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

    Kohl's rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, but said this month that it was in touch with more than 20 parties and has provided some of them access to more financial data. "The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan," Kohl's said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding the engagement with potential bidders was "robust and ongoing". Hudson's Bay did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.