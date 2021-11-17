U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,693.65
    -7.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,014.48
    -127.74 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,942.43
    -31.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,376.95
    -28.07 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    -0.94 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.70
    +14.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    -0.0120 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5260
    -0.2740 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,561.08
    -1,393.57 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.02
    -22.64 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.42
    -28.55 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Netlify snags $105M Series D to fuel Jamstack-focused web development

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Netlify came early to the idea of separating front-end design and back-end business processes on websites. It embraced Jamstack and microservices when those technologies were not well understood. It's a fairly common way to build a website today, but it wasn't always the case when they started.

Perhaps that knowledge and understanding is what attracted investors to the company. Today, Netlify announced a $105 million Series D at a $2 billion valuation. It comes 18 months after the company's $53 million C round.

Bessemer Venture Partners led today's round with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Bond, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Mango Capital and Menlo Ventures. The company has now raised close to $200 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Matt Biilmann, Netlify CEO and co-founder, said that in the early days, they had to educate and convince people that the change in architecture that Netlify was trying to bring about was a real thing. Today, it's a different story.

"So that architectural shift is absolutely happening, and is only accelerating. And that's in the background of why we also raised this next round to really accelerate that, to fuel the developer revolution and advance [this] modern way [of developing websites], and to also tackle the next set of challenges. That starts with when it becomes evident that this shift in architecture is real and lasting," Biilmann told me.

He said that the goal now is to tackle the next level of friction, which involves managing multiple APIs and how developers juggle all of the dependencies between these different elements. That's why the company recently bought early-stage startup OneGraph, a member of the Y Combinator Summer 2018 cohort, which built a solution based on GraphQL to connect these different APIs together on the back end.

"[OneGraph technology] is going to be an important part of our next stage of product development," Biilmann explained. "How can we help teams tackle that complexity of so many different APIs and services and make the experience of building for the Jamstack really feel like a unified application experience while taking full advantage of this new world where there is an API for everything and where your UI is decoupled from all these different parts."

The company boasts more than 2 million developers using the platform, although many are using the free tier. It took the company five years to reach 1 million users and just a year to double that, so things are moving quickly.

Netlify currently has 200 employees, with plans to double that in the next year as it puts this new capital to work. Company co-founder Christian Bach said that Netlify has a diverse customer base and it's important for the company's employees to reflect that.

"It has always been extremely important for us just because of the fact that we are an enterprise global company that caters to anyone that builds for the web. So that's a very diverse target audience, and in order for us to have a sufficiently intelligent organization, we need to be diverse as well," he said.

Netlify also announced a $10 million Jamstack Innovation fund to help encourage and support innovation in the Jamstack ecosystem with checks in the $100,000 range. In addition, it is setting aside another $1 million to invest in adjacent open source tooling for the ecosystem.

Netlify nabs $53M Series C as microservices approach to web development grows

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to stop accepting UK Visa credit cards, Roku shares sink after MoffettNathanson downgrade

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Roku shares' fall as&nbsp;MoffettNathanson downgrades due to high revenue estimates and Amazon no longer accepting UK Visa credit cards starting in January.

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Stocks: Strategist Mark Maley talks Rivian volatility, why he’s bullish on bitcoin, and China

    Matt Maley, managing director and chief market strategist of Miller Tabak, analyzes the potential volatility of heightened meme stocks like EV names Rivian and Lucid, how to invest in the cryptocurrency landscape, and competitive worries from China.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has burned a lot of investors since its initial public offering (IPO) last December. The artificial intelligence software company went public at $42 per share, started trading at $100, and hit an all-time high of $183.90 right before Christmas.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • 3 High-Flying Growth Stocks With 104% to 123% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These stocks have soared since the beginning of 2020, and they could more than double over the coming 12 months, according to high-water price targets.

  • PayPal ‘now risks getting disrupted’ by competitors, analyst says in downgrade

    PayPal Holdings Inc. has a reputation for disrupting the payments ecosystem, but it "now risks getting disrupted" itself, according to an analyst.

  • Baidu Posts Sharp Loss but Revenue Rises 13% on Cloud Growth

    Baidu the Chinese search-engine giant, reported a third-quarter loss of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) after recording significant charges, but revenue jumped 13% and beat analysts’ estimates. U.S.-listed shares of Baidu (ticker: BIDU) fell 3.2% to $165.85. The loss in the latest third quarter included a non-cash loss in long-term investments of 18.9 billion yuan.

  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries' (NASDAQ:KLIC) five-year earnings growth trails the 34% YoY shareholder returns

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly...

  • Rivian Wipeout After Breathless Rally May Mean $15 Billion of Lost Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out $16 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillShares of the startup, which made its trading debut last week and has had its stock skyrocket over five

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With so many stocks in the market trading near all-time highs, it is natural to worry about the increased potential for a market crash. As a general rule, market crashes spare almost no one, so the trick is to make sure your stocks go down the least. Stock market crashes will usually create knock-on effects in the broader economy.

  • Top 10 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of apocalyptic investor Crispin Odey. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Crispin Odey’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks Picks of Apocalyptic Investor Crispin Odey. Crispin Odey, who often thrives in the midst of chaos and […]

  • Suspicious Theranos Test Didn’t Stop Fund’s $96 Million Buy-In

    (Bloomberg) -- As part of his research into whether he should invest in Theranos Inc., Brian Grossman went to a Walgreens store to get his blood tested -- and deliberately didn’t tell the startup he was doing it.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillGrossman, a hedge fund ma

  • Dow Jones Falls As Lucid, Rivian Skid; Tesla Climbs; Nvidia Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points Wednesday, as Lucid Motors and Rivian skidded. Nvidia earnings are due out late.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Come at a Crucial Time. It Will Take a Lot to Lift the Stock.

    The stock is near record highs, so it will take a blockbuster result to move the needle for investors.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    In their specific realms, Snowflake and fuboTV each have differentiators that give them a real edge.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Veteran investors know that you typically pay a premium for growth stocks. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three growth stocks that are currently down, but far from out. Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) may not be a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone living in your household is somehow affected by Qualtrics.