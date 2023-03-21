NetLine Wins Killer Content Award for Its Sixth Annual B2B Content Consumption Report

The company's 2022 Content Consumption Report leaves B2BMX victorious in the Research-Based category

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / NetLine's flagship report The State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers won a Finny for its proprietary research at The Killer Content Awards.

NetLine Celebrates Its Victory at The Killer Content Awards 2023

Backed by 4.6 million first-party content registrations, NetLine's sixth edition of its annual consumption report offers a full-scale look into the platform's buyer behavior data from the previous 12 months. This volume also debuted a brand-new section, introducing insights from buyer-level intent data captured via first-party sourced intent observations, a first in the B2B market.

The company's bellwether report won in the Research-Based category, which is defined as "content or campaigns crafted based on proprietary or third-party research." With more than 100 nominees in the field, NetLine won one of two awards being handed out in the category.

The Killer Content Awards have been held since 2012, hosted by Demand Gen Report during the company's annual conference, B2BMX. The ceremony offers the B2B industry a moment to celebrate brands daring to try new things, embrace innovative storytelling methods, formats, and campaign strategies to better engage audiences through their content.

New York Times best-selling author and B2BMX keynote speaker Jay Baer hosted The Killer Content Awards. After introducing the company as victors in the Research-Based category, Baer praised NetLine's award-winning report. "I've done a lot of research reports in my career," Baer said, "but NetLine's State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report is the Mack Daddy-Daddy Mack of research reports. It's gigantic. It is a big dog. It answers every question (a B2B marketer could wish to answer). It is the kind of research that people would expect to pay a whole bunch of money for. And NetLine just gives it away."

Accepting the Finny Award were NetLine's Senior Marketing Manager Marissa Wolfgang and Chief Strategy Officer David Fortino. Fortino later reflected on the team's achievement following the event.

"We started this report back in 2017 with a simple goal," Fortino said. "Allow the data to do the talking. As a result, we would be investing in our future customers by arming them with data today that can be used to make more informed marketing decisions tomorrow. Each year, we publish with the intention of making it better than the previous iteration. Our focus is to make the findings impactful, concise, and actionable. To say that a lot goes into, and rides on, our flagship report would be an understatement."

Fortino continued, saying, "It's truly our interest and passion turning first-party, buyer-level consumption data into something that helps inform B2B marketers to make better decisions tomorrow."

NetLine is currently preparing for the publication of the seventh installment of its flagship report, the 2023 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers, which will include new observations into buyer-level intent data and updates across each section.

