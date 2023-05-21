NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

As you might know, NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) recently reported its annual numbers. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of S$0.028 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of S$409m came in 3.0% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for NetLink NBN Trust

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering NetLink NBN Trust, is for revenues of S$399.8m in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 2.3% reduction in NetLink NBN Trust's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 5.8% to S$0.026 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of S$397.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.026 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at S$0.97, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NetLink NBN Trust at S$1.09 per share, while the most bearish prices it at S$0.85. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting NetLink NBN Trust is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.3% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - NetLink NBN Trust is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards NetLink NBN Trust following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that NetLink NBN Trust's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NetLink NBN Trust going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for NetLink NBN Trust that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here